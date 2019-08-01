Here’s everything Meghan Markle eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

caption Meghan Markle participating in a cooking demonstration in Fiji. source Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has always been a foodie.

Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ran her own lifestyle website called The Tig, where she shared her favourite recipes and cooking hacks.

In celebration of the duchess’ upcoming birthday, INSIDER has rounded up everything she eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Meghan Markle has always been passionate about food.

Even her former lifestyle website, The Tig, was named after her favourite wine, Tignanello. The former actress used the platform to share all of her favourite recipes with fans, and she even shared her top cooking tips in many interviews before marrying into the royal family.

Her day job may have changed, but it’s unlikely that becoming a royal has affected Markle’s love for food. In fact, she even took part in a hilarious cooking demonstration with Prince Harry during their trip to Morocco earlier this year.

In celebration of Markle’s 38th birthday on August 4, INSIDER has rounded up everything she eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For breakfast, Meghan Markle’s go-to meal is an acai bowl.

In a 2017 interview with Eye Swoon, the former actress revealed an acai bowl was her favourite breakfast meal.

Although Markle’s eating habits may have altered since moving to the UK in 2018, it’s unlikely that she would have abandoned her healthy eating habits. This meal, which Markle makes using frozen berries, bananas, and almond milk, seems to be the healthiest there is.

Or, if she’s in the mood for something lighter, she’ll opt for a green juice, which Markle claims is an “easy pick me up.”

Markle previously told Today that green juice – which she made using apple, kale, spinach, lemon and ginger – helped her get through a hectic working day back when she was a series regular on TV series “Suits.”

Although her day job has changed, it seems the duchess may still need that boost of energy for royal engagements.

She’s a fan of avocado on toast — in fact, she reportedly served the meal to her makeup artist for afternoon tea at Kensington Palace.



According to an Instagram post published by Markle’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, the duchess made avocado toast for him while he visited her at the palace.

He wrote in the post: “Back to our Tig days …

“Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”

For lunch, the duchess loves tacos — she even shared a plate with Michelle Obama.



The former actress told Eye Swoon that she would choose fish tacos, which she has been eating since her childhood, as part of her “ultimate food day.”

It seems royal life hasn’t changed her food of choice, as Markle recently revealed she sat down to a lunch of chicken tacos with Michelle Obama for their Vogue interview.

Veggie quinoa also goes down a treat.



She previously told Today her secret to perfecting this meal: “At the start of each week, I generally cook a box of quinoa, and while it’s simmering, I saute onions, garlic and any veggies I have on hand in a separate pan.

“I season the vegetables with Spike, a seasoning blend my mom always used when I was growing up, or a little Bragg Liquid Aminos.

“I always add crushed red pepper and chopped fresh herbs. Toss this veggie mixture into the finished quinoa and eat it as a side dish, poured on top of a kale salad, or as an easy snack. It stores for days in your fridge.”

Known for her healthy eating habits, the royal will snack on watermelon and cinnamon throughout the day.



She also told the publication of her love for watermelon with cinnamon – “whether plain or diced up with feta and mint and tossed with a little olive oil.”

If she’s cooking dinner for herself and Prince Harry, she’s prone to Cacio e Pepe pasta.



She said in a previous interview that she could make the recipe “with her eyes closed.”

However, it seems the duchess might not be getting her hands on the meal as much as she used to. Or, at least, not when she dines with the Queen.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, all types of pasta have been banned from Buckingham Palace by the Queen.

He explained that the royal avoids pasta and potatoes at all costs, instead opting for grilled fish or chicken.

For a late night snack, Markle will munch on carrots with some hummus.



It’s another one of the duchess’ healthy food ideas, and it doesn’t look like this one would be difficult to get a hold of when she travels the country on royal engagements.

Her favourite wine is Tignanello — in fact, she even named her former lifestyle website, The Tig, after it.



She explained the meaning behind her lifestyle blog to Eye Swoon: “My sip of that wine was my first moment of understanding the nuance people had always described in wine – the tasting notes, the layers.

“It was such an ah-ha moment, so I took the nickname ‘Tig’ and translated it for all of those moments of getting it.”

She’s also known to be a fan of hot water and lemon.



According to Delish, she drinks lemon with hot water to boost digestion.