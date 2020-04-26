Inside Taylor Swift’s lockdown routine, which includes drinking wine and sending money to unemployed fans on the internet

caption Taylor Swift. source Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift should have been spending 2020 preparing for her “Lover Fest” tour, but instead she’s drinking wine, watching old films, and sending money to fans on the internet.

Swift, who was forced to cancel her upcoming shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, has certainly been keeping busy.

Aside from spending time with her cats and video-chatting with friends, the singer is doing everything she can to help fans who are unemployed during this time.

“I think right now we have to connect with our humanity more than we ever have before,” she told SiriusXM. “So, that’s one thing that I’ve been loving seeing is outreach, people being there for each other in this time.”

Here’s everything the star has been getting up to.

The 30-year old has been finding time for things that she’d otherwise struggle to fit into her schedule, including watching Hitchcock movies for the first time and playing with her three cats.

Of course, we can’t know for certain where the pop star is spending lockdown, or who she is spending it with. Swift is yet to confirm whether she is self-isolating at any of the $81 million worth of properties she owns in the US, or with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who resides in London.

However, she did give a glimpse into her life in lockdown during interviews with People and SiriusXM, and on Instagram. Here’s everything we know so far.

The pop star is spending quality time with her cats

Swift is spending this time doing what she does best: being a cat-mom to her furry companions, Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin.

“For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith,” she wrote on Instagram back in March.

While it’s unknown whether Swift is self-isolating with any humans during this time, she told SiriusXM that she’s been keeping up with friends over FaceTime.

“During this time, I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all-encompassing thing,” she went on.

Swift added that she’s been playing online games with family while social distancing.

“We may be all isolated physically but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones – that is one of the great things about modern technology,” she said.

And while she can’t be there in person to celebrate special milestones with friends, Swift has managed to share the love in other ways. She sent her friend Gigi Hadid flowers for her 25th birthday last week.

Swift is drinking wine, watching movies, and donating money to unemployed fans

The singer, who likely would have been spending her time preparing for her “Lover Fest” tour before the coronavirus pandemic, has had a chance to engage in some more relaxing activities.

“I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” the singer told People magazine, as cited by the Daily Mail.

She also spoke about watching old Hitchcock movies, telling SiriusXM: “A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine. I have actually been going back and watching old films that I hadn’t seen before.

“I went and watched – I actually hadn’t seen ‘Rear Window’ and if you haven’t seen that film go check it out,” she said.

“It’s got Grace Kelly, it’s phenomenal, it’s [by] [Alfred] Hitchcock.”

However, the star said that she’s mostly “been online trying to figure out how to help others.”

“And [I’m] just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our health care professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work,” she added.

Swift has made a habit of donating $3,000 to fans on Tumblr, who are posting about their quarantine struggles.

So far, she has sent money to at least four fans, after reading posts they had written on the social media platform detailing their job losses, bill payments, and other financial fears due to the coronavirus.

After writing about losing her job at Disney World, Samantha Jacobson says she got a DM from Swift offering to transfer her $3,000.

“I thought it was fake,” Jacobson told Insider’s Kat Tenbarage. “I saw the notification and I probably clicked her profile picture like 15, 20 times to make sure it was her legitimate profile. I was in shock. I didn’t know what to reply, how to reply, who to call, if I should cry, if I should scream, I was absolutely speechless.”

“One thing that I think has been really encouraging to me is going online and see that a lot of people really are banding together and helping each other,” Swift told SiriusXM.

“I think right now we have to connect with our humanity more than we ever have before,” she added. “So, that’s one thing that I’ve been loving seeing is outreach, people being there for each other in this time.”

