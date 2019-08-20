12 things to know if you want to have both a cat and a dog at the same time

caption Cats and dogs can sometimes get along quite well. source Shutterstock

Having a dog and cat that peacefully coexist under the same roof is possible, but it does require a bit of a time commitment.

There’s no guarantee your cat and dog will get along with each other, but gradually introducing them and giving both of your animals equal amounts of attention can help.

Pet owners should consider the personality of their resident cat or dog before deciding to bring an additional animal into the home.

When you can’t decide between becoming a cat person and dog person, it seems like there’s only one solution: be both.

Of course, becoming a dog-and-cat household isn’t as simple as bringing a new animal into your home and hoping for the best. There are a number of factors to consider, such as how it will affect your current pet, your home, and lifestyle.

Here are some things you need to know before having both a cat and a dog at the same time.

There is no one dog breed that is ideal for cat companionship and vice versa.

caption Consider the temperament of your current pet when thinking of adopting another animal. source Pixabay

“All animals, even those within a specific breed, have individual personalities and dispositions,” said Kelly DiCicco, manager of adoptions promotions at the ASPCA Adoption Center.

Every pet is different and may react to a new animal in their own way. For example, if your resident cat tends to be very timid or easily stressed, getting a new dog may not be the best decision, said DiCicco.

“If an adopter has any resident pets, they should first consider that animal and what kind of playmates he or she enjoys having. See if any of your friends or family members have a dog- or cat-friendly pet and set up a trial visit to get an idea of how your resident pet might act around a new companion,” she told Insider.

“Once you have a grasp on that animal’s comfort level and preferences for playmates, it can help narrow down what you should look for in a new pet,” she added.

Cats and dogs tend to like other animals that behave like them.

caption You might also want to adopt a pet who is already comfortable around other animals. source Shutterstock

“Just like people, some pets may prefer being around other animals of similar personalities,” said DiCicco. “For example, an active dog that loves having both human and dog friends may enjoy being around a confident kitty.”

She said it might be best to look into adopting animals that have had positive experiences with other species in the past.

“It’s equally important to learn about the personality of the new animal you are considering adopting to ensure they would be comfortable living in a household with other cats or dogs as well,” said DiCicco.

You will also need to prepare for additional financial costs.

caption Try calculating what your monthly budget would be with another pet. source Shutterstock

In addition to buying food, litter boxes, leashes, toys, and other essentials, you’ll want to factor expected (and unexpected) veterinary bills into your budget as well.

For reference, between 2017 and 2018, the Humane Society of the United States estimated that US pet owners annually spend an average of $1,386 dollars on vet care for their dog and $890 on vet care for their cat.

With that in mind, it can be a good idea to draw up a separate budget for each animal‘s care costs to ensure you’re financially prepared to handle the needs of both.

Introducing a cat and dog to each other requires patience and persistence.

caption You’ll want to gradually get them acquainted. source iStock

When bringing a cat and dog together for the first time, DiCicco said you’ll want to take it slow.

“Before you start introductions, try scent swapping by providing each pet with an item that smells like the other. This gives them time to acclimate to each other’s smell before meeting face-to-face, which can go a long way toward helping both animals adjust to having a new companion,” she told Insider.

“When it is finally time to meet, it’s best to slowly introduce the animals to each other in a neutral environment that is safe for both of them. If you think you’re already taking it slow, go even slower. Don’t force any interactions, but instead give them time to get comfortable and interact naturally through controlled introductions,” she added.

One of the most important things you can do is ensure that the first meeting is in a controlled environment, meaning you’ll want to use a leash or some sort of barrier to keep both of your animals safe, according to DiCicco.

You should also be wary of forcing any uncomfortable interactions on them and allow each pet to retreat if they aren’t feeling it, said DiCicco.

In addition, you should never leave your new cat and dog unsupervised until you’re certain that they can interact without feeling fearful or threatened.

You may need to make physical changes to your living space to help your cat or dog adjust to their new roommate.

caption In some cases, you might want to create special play areas for your animals. source Shutterstock

Even the most friendly pets can be thrown off by a new family member moving into their home.

“Think about any adjustments you will need to make to accommodate your new pet, like moving the litter box or food bowl or adding extra hiding spaces, and do them before bringing your new [pet] home,” said DiCicco.

She also said cats love having routines, so you may want to prepare them in advance for any changes that come with bringing a dog home, like a new feeding schedule or rearranged furniture.

Both dogs and cats need their own space to de-stress.

caption Each of your pets should have their own bed and toys. source iStock

“[Like people], most cats and dogs enjoy a mix of socializing and time spent alone… be sure to give each animal a private space to rest and enjoy quiet time,” DiCicco told Insider.

“A handy trick is to use baby gates to give each pet an area of complete separation, allowing the new pet privacy and space to settle in,” she added.

They need to be fed in separate areas.

caption Your pets’ bowls should not be close together. source Shutterstock

Many dogs can become highly protective of their food and this behavior is said to be instinctive because animals in the wild typically compete for food in order to survive.

As a result, some dogs may hide their food or become aggressive if another animal approaches them while eating. You can try to avoid this by ensuring that each of your pets has their own designated feeding spaces, said DiCicco.

“Feed the cat and dog in completely separate areas and pick up the bowls when feeding time is over to avoid competition,” she told Insider.

You may need to adjust your lifestyle to help each pet get adequate exercise.

caption Your cat’s routine may be thrown off if you spend more time playing with and walking your dog. source socreative_media/iStock

Although both dogs and cats benefit from regular exercise, dogs generally require more frequent physical activity – and this can be a major lifestyle change for cat owners who may not be used to scheduling regular outdoor walks.

Depending on the specific dog breed you choose to adopt, you’ll need to adjust your schedule to incorporate specific time to walk your dog. Be mindful of how this affects your cat’s feeding and playtime so they aren’t thrown off by any changes in routine.

Each animal will need their own designated bathroom area.

caption Your cat’s litter box should be in a quiet space. source iStock

The ASPCA advises that you designate a quiet space for your cat’s litter box that’s away from a lot of foot traffic.

You may also want to keep it out of common play areas where your dog may be tempted to sniff it or mess with it, as that may cause your cat to feel like their space has been violated.

As for dogs, you’ll have to start house training them immediately. This process is different than litter-box training a cat and may require a lot more patience on your part.

You may need to carve out time to give each animal separate attention.

caption Both of your pets should feel loved and welcome in your home. source Getty/Klaus Vedfelt

If you’re going to take on the responsibility of two animals, you should also be prepared to give out double the attention. This means ensuring that both your cat and dog get their own individual time to connect with you.

“Setting up separate play and social time for each pet allows them the opportunity to bond with you directly, which is always important when adding new family members,” said DiCicco.

There’s a chance that your cat and dog won’t be friends, but you can help them co-exist in peace using treats and other techniques.

caption Dogs and cats aren’t always enemies. source Shutterstock

Your dog and cat may never be best buds, but with careful training and a lot of patience, you can encourage your pets to develop a peaceful relationship with one other.

“Reward your pets with yummy treats and lots of love when they are interacting nicely and spend time with each of them individually,” she told Insider.

But even after all of the training, there’s still a chance your resident cat or dog will not be okay with welcoming a newcomer.

caption You might not want to compromise your first pet’s happiness to get a second one. source iStock

Even though you may take all the necessary steps to facilitate a cat- and dog-friendly environment, the truth is many pets simply aren’t okay with cohabitation.

“There’s no way to know for sure how any pet will react to having a new companion,” said DiCicco. After all, not every cat or dog enjoys being around another animal – and it may not be worth compromising your current pet’s comfort or happiness to adopt a second one.

