Everything we know about the ‘Captain Marvel’ movie, which will be a must-watch before ‘Avengers 4’

This post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War”:
The post-credits scene of “Avengers: Infinity War” teased a big addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next year, Brie Larson will bring her to life.
The “Captain Marvel” movie will give us a better idea about how Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) knows the character well enough to contact her in a moment of crisis.
The character, whose real name is Carol Danvers, gains superpowers after being exposed to alien technology in the comic books. If the post-credits scene of “Infinity War” is any indication, she’ll play a pivotal role in finally defeating Thanos.
There’s a lot to know about the character and you can read more at Business Insider. But how much do we know about the actual movie?
The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that Annette Bening is joining the cast, so we’ve looked at everything else we know about it so far.
Below is everything we know about next year’s “Captain Marvel” movie:
The movie comes to theaters March 8, 2019 — two months before the “Avengers: Infinity War” sequel, which is released May 3. It will be the 21st movie in the MCU.
The official synopsis for the movie says that “the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”
Oscar winner Brie Larson is in the title role. Larson won the Oscar for best actress in 2016 for “Room.” She is also known for “Kong: Skull Island,” “Short Term 12,” “Free Fire,” and “The Spectacular Now.”
The movie is set in the 1990s and co-stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury — before he lost an eye.
The period setting means that other MCU characters thought gone can return. Clark Gregg will reprise his role as Agent Phil Coulson, who died in “The Avengers” but was resurrected in ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” TV show.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” characters Ronan (Lee Pace) and Korath (Djimon Hounsou) will also return. Ronan is of an alien species called the Kree. In the comics, Captain Marvel gains her powers when exposed to Kree technology.
Other notable cast members include Jude Law as Mar-Vell, who in the comics is a Kree military officer and the first Captain Marvel …
… Ben Mendelsohn, who is playing the film’s villain. It’s unknown exactly who his character is, but he’s likely playing the leader of the shape-shifting alien race the Skrulls, who are at war with the Kree …
… and four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, who the Hollywood Reporter revealed this week is joining the cast as a scientist.
Variety reported that she will most likely be playing Captain Marvel’s mother.
The movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed Mendelsohn in the movie “Mississippi Grind” and have also directed episodes of Showtime’s “The Affair” and “Billions.” Boden is the MCU’s first female director.
The movie began production in March. Marvel released this photo to celebrate the occasion, which shows Larson (left) with Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt (right), who Larson shadowed to prepare for the film.
Leaked set photos have revealed Larson in a green and black costume, which is different than her red and blue costume best known in the comics. But this could be only one of the costumes she wears in the movie (she has worn various costumes in the comics) or an early version of it.
See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX
— Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018