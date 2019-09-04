Chip and Joanna Gaines are opening a library-inspired coffee shop this fall. Here’s a sneak peek inside.

caption Chip and Joanna Gaines have finally shared more details about their coffee shop. source Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Earlier this year, the “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines said they would be opening a new coffee shop in Waco, Texas, but they’ve only now shared more details about it.

Joanna said the coffee shop will be library-inspired and feature industrial accents, like brass and copper.

It is set to open sometime this fall, ideally October, according to Joanna.

The coffee shop has floor-to-ceiling windows and will feature rich colors and dark wood.

Back in February, “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they would be opening up a coffee shop, adding yet another business to their growing empire in Waco, Texas.

But recently, Joanna has been revealing a lot of new details about the nearly finished coffee shop, which will be called Magnolia Press.

Here’s a sneak peek inside Magnolia Press and everything we know about the new shop so far.

Magnolia Press will be located in Waco, Texas, just down the block from the Magnolia Market at the Silos

The new coffee shop won’t be far from the Gaines’ other businesses in Waco, Texas.

In a blog post, Joanna wrote that Magnolia Press would be just down the block from the Silos, a popular shopping center that includes Magnolia Market and her and Chip’s restaurant, Magnolia Table.

The coffee shop is still under construction, but is expected to open this fall

caption So far, the place is almost empty. source YouTube/Magnolia

The coffee shop clearly isn’t ready for customers just yet – in a YouTube video for Magnolia’s channel, Joanna said it is about halfway completed.

The good news is that it shouldn’t take too much longer. Joanna said she expects it be open in October or November, with October being the goal.

The name of the place comes from the coffee-making process itself

The name of the coffee shop, Magnolia Press, was inspired by one method of making a good cup of coffee.

On her blog, Joanna explained that she and her team “kept coming back to this idea of a French press and the slower (but very rewarding) process of making a rich, good cup of coffee.”

Magnolia Press will have an industrial but old-fashioned library type of vibe

caption Joanna Gaines said the place will have industrial ceilings and lights. source YouTube/Magnolia

You can probably expect the coffee shop to remind you of a library with a bit of a more modern twist.

In images Joanna has already shared online, it’s clear that the shop is quite large. Joanna said she plans to fill up the space with “long library-style tables for community seating.”

She also said the coffee shop will feature industrial-style ceilings and lighting, plus copper and brass accents.

In terms of the vibe, the designer said she hopes walking into the place makes guests feel like they’re stepping back in time

caption The natural light may also add to the coziness of the place. source YouTube/Magnolia

Magnolia Press might be in a large, industrial-looking space, but guests can still expect the overall feel to be cozy and quaint.

In a YouTube video on Magnolia’s channel, Joanna said, “I really wanted it to just feel really cozy, kind of a blend of that library feeling but also a little bit of industrial.”

“I want the style of the space to be symbolic of times past, and for guests to feel a sense of history and familiarity – almost like stepping into a place they’ve been before,” she said in that same video.

The place also appears to have plenty of natural light

caption In the video tour, you can see a green exterior. source YouTube/Magnolia

In that same YouTube video, viewers are able to see the coffee shop’s exterior and interior so far, which seems to include plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Joanna said the coffee shop is going to be decorated in rich, dark hues

caption The cafe’s exterior is a muted green color. source YouTube/Magnolia

Per Joanna, you can expect Magnolia Press to feature some deep colors and dark wood fixtures.

The interior will feature a “beautiful, rich green on the walls,” the same shade found on the cafe’s exterior. Joanna said she plans to balance out the color with gray plaster walls and gray concrete.

She’s also adding in “really pretty walnut cabinetry throughout” as well as leather seating.

The designer said she hopes that the overall effect of these accents will remind visitors of “old, classic libraries where all [they] want to do is curl up with a book or a journal.”

The menu hasn’t yet been revealed, but it seems like the place will serve standard coffee-shop fare

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, which first reported on the shop in February, Magnolia Press will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries, and an assortment of teas.

The coffee shop is also connected to another space that holds something exciting for the future

caption Joanna Gaines said the space will be connected to something new. source YouTube/Magnolia

During Joanna’s video tour of the progress at Magnolia Press, viewers can spot a large empty space connected to the coffee shop that is also a construction zone.

As for what’s going there? The exact details are unclear, but Joanna revealed it’s going to be “something really fun,” adding, “I’m going to give you a hint: furniture.”