Everything we know so far about the ‘Sopranos’ prequel movie

caption The original “Sopranos” series. source HBO

“The Sopranos” is getting a prequel film.

“The Sopranos” originally aired from 1999 to 2007 on HBO.

The prequel’s working title is “The Many Saints of Newark,” and will star Alessandro Nivola.

David Chase, writer, and producer for the HBO show “The Sopranos,” is making a prequel film. “The Sopranos” originally aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007 and won five Golden Globes and 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here’s everything we know about the prequel so far.

The working title of the film is “The Many Saints of Newark.”

caption Newark, New Jersey. source Paul Sableman/Flickr

The title most likely pertains to the mobsters that will make up the central characters in the film.

David Chase wrote the screenplay with fellow “The Sopranos” writer Lawrence Konner.

caption David Chase. source Timothy Hiatt/Getty

Konner was also a writer for HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Alan Taylor will direct.

caption Alan Taylor. source Kevin Lee/Getty Imagesfor Paramount Pictures International

Taylor has directed episodes of “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men.”

It’s going to be set during the time of the Newark riots in the ’60s.

The Associated Press reported that the film begins in 1967 with the Newark riots as a backdrop.

The pinnacle of the riots was between July 12 and July 17, 1967. In those five days, 26 people were killed (most of them black residents) and over 700 were injured after news of white police officers arresting and beating a black cab driver spread.

Much of the riots had to do with police brutality towards the African-American community. Even though Newark was a majority black city, the police officers and politicians were mostly white. The mayor at the time of the riots was an Italian man named Hugh Addonizio.

The riot was one of more than a hundred riots that sprang up in major American cities during the “Long Hot Summer of 1967.”

Alessandro Nivola is set to star in the film.

“I guess I got to be kind of discreet about it, so David Chase doesn’t kill me,” Nivola told The Associated Press. “I’m playing Dickie Moltisanti, who is the central character in the movie, and he is Christopher Moltisanti’s dad.”

The movie will feature a young Tony Soprano.

caption Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos.” source HBO

Before a 20th anniversary celebration of “The Sopranos” in New York, Alessandro Nivola told The Associated Press that a young Tony Soprano will be a part of the film.

“Tony will be a character in the film, and as was mentioned throughout ‘The Sopranos’ series, my character was an important person in his life, and it examines that relationship as well,” Nivola said.

Several beloved characters are said to be making a comeback.

caption Livia Soprano. source HBO

Deadline reported there’s room for Tony Soprano’s father, Giovanni, and a younger version of his wife Livia to make an appearance, along with Tony’s uncle, Junior.

The film begins shooting in April.

caption David Chase. source Paul Hawthorne/Getty

The Associated Press reported David Chase will produce the film.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.