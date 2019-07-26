Here’s everything we know about how Trump wound up standing in front of a fake presidential seal that called him a puppet in Spanish

source Reuters

President Donald Trump stood in front of a fake presidential seal that called him a puppet in Spanish as thousands of supporters cheered at a Turning Point USA conference in Washington, DC, this week.

First reported by The Washington Post, the seal had been doctored to satirize contentious aspects of Trump’s presidency.

Instead of the bald eagle wielding arrows, the parody seal showed a double-headed eagle clutching golf clubs in its talons. The eagle closely resembles the one on the Russian coat of arms, alluding to the administration’s controversial ties to Russia and Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 presidential election in favor of Trump.

The image of the golf clubs poked fun at the 45th president’s well-documented penchant for golf. And in lieu of a Latin motto, the seal was adorned with the Spanish phrase “45 es un títere,” which translates to “45 is a puppet.”

A slew of embarrassing headlines for the Trump White House quickly followed, along with finger-pointing, denials, and, ultimately, no claim of responsibility.

Here’s everything we know about the fake-presidential-seal incident.

What is Turning Point USA?

The conservative student organization’s mission statement says it promotes “fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.” It’s led by Charlie Kirk, an outspoken Trump supporter who’s becoming one of the right’s most prominent leaders.

Turning Point USA has strong ties to the Trump administration – members of Trump’s Cabinet have appeared at its events, and the president’s eldest son is close with Kirk. In March, Kirk successfully lobbied Trump to sign an executive order to protect “free speech” at college campuses.

What happened at the conference?

After a 12-minute video chronicling his unlikely rise to the presidency, Trump walked onstage to the cheers of thousands of young supporters. While Trump reveled in the praise, the fake presidential seal was displayed on the screen behind him, appearing to pass unnoticed.

The White House told The Post that none of its staffers saw the seal before it was projected. It referred questions to Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA told The Post it had identified the person who put the seal behind Trump and “let the individual go.” It said it was a mistake, the product of a last-minute online search.

Who created the fake presidential seal?

The creator of the doctored seal said in an interview with The Post that he designed it in 2016 as “a goofy thing” and never anticipated it would receive the mass attention it did – but was delighted to see it behind Trump.

Charles Leazott, a graphic designer and former Republican who twice voted for George W. Bush, told The Post it was “the most petty piece of art I have ever created.”

Leazott originally used the image on T-shirts, which have since experienced a huge surge in demand. He also revived his brand website, One Term Donnie, which says 10% of proceeds will be given to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Of the person who put up the fake seal, Leazott told The Post that they were “either wildly incompetent or the best troll ever – either way, I love them.”