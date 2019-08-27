The 10 companies helping marketers with privacy, Medium taking on Apple News, Comscore recalibrates, and Quibi’s high-profile exec departure

caption Bryan Kennedy, CEO of Epsilon. source Epsilon

To start, Business Insider is launching a list of top executives who are leading the rise of free, ad-supported streaming video. Please submit your ideas to my colleague Ashley Rodriguez through this form by September 3.

Moving on to the news, with the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, set to roll out in January and digital giants like Facebook and Google cracking down on advertisers’ ability to use third parties on their platforms, startups are capitalizing on marketers’ need to prepare for coming privacy regulations. Lauren Johnson has the lowdown on 10 key tech companies helping marketers get ready.

On a lighter note, Lauren also wrote about something you were all probably thinking: Not only are ad-supported streaming TV companies like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Amazon Fire TV virtually indistinguishable from each other, they are also launching major ad blitzkriegs that look pretty similar. As they try to take on subscription-based competitors like Netflix and Hulu, all three have recently run ad campaigns that not only look alike but basically have the same pitch: They’re free.

Elsewhere, Lucia had two scoops from the publishing side of the industry:

Meanwhile, I got the scoop on a new startup that’s promising to help direct-to-consumer brands with one of their biggest headaches – rising customer acquisition costs. Mavely’s pitch is that people can shop and earn commissions by sharing products with their communities on its app, while DTC brands can reach new customers.

I also broke the news that Tim Connolly, head of partnerships and distribution at Jeffrey Katzenberg’s yet-to-be launched service Quibi, leaving the company after less than a year due to a reorganization. He was instrumental in leading up-front negotiations with advertisers, securing $100 million in ad deals ahead of the service’s launch from advertisers such as P&G and Anheuser-Busch InBev, as Business Insider previously reported.

And finally, beleaguered media measurement company Comscore is reorganizing after laying off 8% of its staff this past week. The company’s executives outlined its strategy in an exclusive interview with Business Insider, and said that it would be cashflow positive by the end of the year. While some industry sources see a power struggle brewing between Comscore and Rentrak factions, others are optimistic about its future.

Here are other great stories from media, tech, and advertising. (You can read most of the articles here by subscribing to BI Prime; use promo code AD2PRIME2018 for a free month.)

