Nanigans hangs a for-sale sign, Viacom joins CBS, Facebook preps its news tab

Senior reporter Lauren Johnson wrote that Nanigans, an early Facebook marketing partner, is seeking a buyer for part of its business, an apparent casualty of Facebook’s pivot to privacy.

Ad industry insiders say one of Facebook’s oldest and biggest marketing partners is selling its social business, and it’s a warning sign for other ad-tech firms

So much for a quiet August. Last week brought the long-awaited CBS-Viacom merger. Senior reporter Ashley Rodriguez wrote about why people inside Viacom are feeling a mix of relief and anxiety, what the combined ViacomCBS could acquire next, and why the new leadership structure could run into trouble. Catch up on our full coverage of the deal here.

Elsewhere, senior advertising reporter Tanya Dua dug up details about Quibi’s hiring spree.

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi is on an aggressive hiring spree and is luring talent from Snap and Netflix

The to-be-launched company is particularly eyeing Netflix and Snap for technical hires.

Tanya also dove deep into agencies that are starting their own direct-to-consumer products.

CBD-infused sparkling water, ricotta cups, and yoga gear: Advertising agencies are building their own brands to crack the direct-to-consumer market

What better way to show DTC companies you understand their business than by becoming one yourself?

Lauren also profiled an ad-tech vet who sold his location-based ad company not once, but twice.

A founder talks about selling his location-measurement startup to Snap then Foursquare, and how he survived the tough ad-tech climate

David Shim credits a conservative approach to advertising in weathering a tough market for ad-tech companies despite mounting regulation and privacy concerns.

I returned from vacation to more developments about Facebook’s plans for a news tab as it tries to restore its reputation.

Facebook is hiring a team of journalists to staff its news tab but will rely mostly on algorithms

Facebook’s trying to strike deals with prestige publishers like The New York Times and The Atlantic to supply news for the tab, but as of this writing, none was nailed down. Facebook also announced its long-awaited tool to let people clear their history from Facebook, which will limit the targeting advertisers can do and potentially dent its ad business.

