evian® celebrates multi-dimensional spirit of millennials with Asia’s super star Ella Chen

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 July 2019 – evian ® , the No.1 Global brand in Mineral Bottled Water[1], has unveiled the launch of a brand-new creative in Asia, themed “I Wanna #Liveyoung”, which embraces diverse, multi-dimensional attitudes towards life. The campaign officially launched at a regional media event in Taiwan on [11th July 2019].





evian ® ‘s I Wanna #Liveyoung campaign is inspired by and celebrates the multi-dimensional spirit of millennials and their multi-hyphenate mindset. Defined as living a life full of vitality and experiences, a multi-hyphenate is insatiably curious, playful and has a progressive approach to life. They live multiple lifestyles spanning multiple disciplines — such as travel, entrepreneurship, fashion, health and wellness. Never confining themselves, they are the ones who say, “I Wanna”.





Despite increasing pressure to excel and conform to societal expectations, Millennials in Singapore are determined to live a full and purposeful life2. The campaign positions evian® as one of the enablers of a life of one’s own design, giving people a moment of respite from this pressure. Their desire to achieve what they want with confidence and power relates closely to evian’s spirit of #LiveYoung.





Sharing more about the campaign’s creative vision, Franck Escudier, Marketing Director, evian® International said “evian ® ‘s I Wanna #Liveyoung campaign celebrates those who do not settle for just one path. It’s for the multifaceted, the ones with aspirations and a thirst for life. Our youths today embrace an inspirational attitude — to be and do what they want, paving their own way in life — that is a true testament to living young with evian ® .“





Embracing The Multi-Hyphenate Lifestyle





The new creative features eye-catching, modern and playful visuals brought to life with evian ® ‘s ambassador, Ella Chen — Taiwanese popular singer, actress, and founder of Ehalo Entertainment. Speaking recently on 17th June 2019, at her first-ever birthday party since her singing debut seventeen years ago, Ella said “I believe all of us embody a multi-hyphenate lifestyle deep within and there isn’t just one thing that defines us. As an entrepreneur, artiste, mother and fitness coach. the multi-hyphenate lifestyle is more than a label; it is an attitude that involves the heart, body and soul. I’m excited to be collaborating with evian ® as we embrace the multi-dimensional spirit, while at the same time adopt values of satisfying our insatiable curiosity to do what we ‘wanna’ do.”





WIN A TRIP TO ANYWHERE! (Islandwide Promotion)





As part of the campaign’s activation, evian ® will be offering a trip to anywhere in the world — enabling a starting point for anyone to define how they want to do things on their own terms, and be inspired to explore a possible career or lifestyle path. From now till 30th September 2019, stand a chance to win a trip to anywhere in the world, worth $5,000 (flights and hotels) with every purchase of 2 bottles of evian ® natural mineral water.





To participate, all you have to do is:

Step 1: Purchase two bottles of evian ® natural mineral water from any participating retail outlet

Step 2: Scan the QR code on the bottle necktag or visit https://winatriptoanywhere.evian.com/en_sg to register your details and receipt number





Remember to set your account to ‘Public’ for your entry to be visible. Contest is exclusive to Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents only. Please refer to the contest’s Terms and Conditions.





For more information, visit https://www.evian.com/.

High-res images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ptf3kqui9mi9ut0/AACpXe8IeEYFluilKbV7lP_Pa?dl=0





[1] Euromonitor International Limited

[2] 2019 Deloitte Millennial Survey





About evian®

evian ® natural mineral water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it is enriched with essential minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian ® natural mineral water’s exceptional quality for generations to come. Naturally pure and uniquely balanced, evian ® natural mineral water is a healthy choice throughout the day.





evian® Natural Mineral Water retails in 6 sizes: 310ml, 330ml, 500ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.25L, at all leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, as well as selected hotels, restaurants and cafes.





About evian® Sustainability Commitments

In January 2018, evian ® announced it will make all of its 100% recyclable plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic by 2025, a move that will see the natural mineral water brand adopt a ‘circular approach’ to its packaging usage, where packaging is kept within the economy where it belongs and out of nature. evian ® aims to achieve its 2025 commitment to becoming a circular brand through pioneering partnerships and collaborations, redesigning packaging, accelerating recycling initiatives and recovering plastic waste from nature.





For more information: https://circular.evian.eco/



