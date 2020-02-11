Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Evian have teamed up to create limited edition glass water bottles tied to the launch of a $54,000 sustainable design contest

caption Virgil Abloh (center) with a team designing the latest collection of Evian x Virgil Abloh limited edition water bottles. source Evian

Evian has partnered with designer Virgil Abloh for a limited edition collection of glass water bottles.

The collaboration is called “Activate Movement,” which coincides with Evian’s newly launched contest called “Activate Movement Program.” The program will award one 50,000€ ($54,592) grant for “sustainability-focused design and innovation projects.”

The program is open to those between the ages of 18 and 35 and runs from February 10 to March 31. Each Activate Movement bottle will include a QR code that allows buyers to apply for the grant online.

In late December 2018, Abloh became Evian’s creative advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design. Together, Abloh and Evian released their first collection in 2019, called “One Drop Can Make A Rainbow,” which included Abloh-designed sustainable glass bottles. The water company is also aiming to be 100% “circular” by 2025, meaning Evian will be making all of its plastic bottles from recycled plastic.

Abloh and Evian’s latest team-up accompanies the launch of “Activate Movement,” which includes exclusive new glass water bottles and two different colored Evian refillable bottles, both sustainably made, making Evian and Abloh the latest big names to pivot toward a more environmentally-conscious product design and plan.

Each Evian x Virgil bottle is designed with loops of water droplets which, according to the Evian press release, reflect “the potential for small actions to creative positive change.” The collaboration is meant to highlight the next generation of young leaders who are fighting for a better, more eco-conscious future.

Climate change is a hot topic among the younger generations. As reported by Aylin Woodward of Business Insider, Gen Zers and young millennials favor policies which reduce carbon emissions, with 81% of millennials believing that the planet is warming and 65% saying that human activity is the main reason.

caption The three limited edition water bottles by Evian x Virgil Abloh. source Evian

“One drop can create a movement,” Abloh said in a video announcing the new collection. “We believe that every little thing you do can change the status quo. That’s what inspired the activate movement. Because a single drop can be the starting point to activate change.”

caption The QR code can be entered online on Evian’s website to enter into the “Activate Movement Program” contest. source Evian

In addition to the “Activate Movement” collection, Evian and Abloh announced the “Activate Movement Program” – a contest which will award one 50,000€ ($54,592) grant to a sustainable and innovative designer. The program is open to those between the ages of 18 and 34 and will run from February 10 to March 31. Each bottle contains a QR code that allows for people to apply to the contest online.

“The winning proposal will receive 50,000€ to help bring the idea to life, as well as global exposure from Evian,” the contest website states.

As Complex’s Tara Mahadevan notes, there are few specific rules and restrictions regarding who can enter this contest. That, according to Abloh, is on purpose.

“The upside of a project like this is not having too many prescribed details,” Abloh told Wallpaper, according to Complex. “I want to be surprised. That’s the benefit of having an open-source angle to this. I don’t want to have a pre-described notion of what comes in. I’m looking for something that is open-minded and modern. Lead us to better solutions for the future.”

This is just the latest collaboration for Abloh, arguably one of the most popular designers in fashion at the moment. Last month, Business Insider reported that the NBA entered into a multiyear partnership with Louis Vuitton, which will see Abloh, Vuitton’s creative director of menswear, design a capsule collection for the sports league.

Steff Yotka at Vogue also reported that Abloh plans to use more recyclable fabrics for his own fashion label Off-White, in addition to transitioning toward more sustainable packaging.

“I want to see the young generation think of new ways to reidentify the idea of being environmentally conscious,” Abloh told Vogue. “2020 is definitely a new decade that my practice will start to get even more layered and more purposeful now that I have the platform of my past work to stand on.”

The “Activate Movement” collection officially launches in April. Pricing has yet to be announced.