How home design changed every year throughout the 2010s

caption Velvet furniture was popular in homes starting in 2017. source SolStock/Getty Images

Home decor went through phases throughout the last decade, highlighting how interior design evolved throughout the 2010s.

Some of the trends were new, like using large greenery as decor or the rise of millennial pink, while others were a renaissance of older home looks, such as wallpaper or velvet furniture.

In the early part of the 2010s, people liked floor poufs and an industrial aesthetic. But by 2017, the farmhouse look was everywhere.

Everyone was sitting on poufs in 2010.

caption A pouf. source KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

Floor poufs, which are modern cousins to bean bag chairs, first came on the scene in 2010.

They faded from popularity for a bit, but 2019 saw a resurgence in floor seating.

In 2011, everyone wanted their house to be eco-friendly.

caption Vintage is considered eco-friendly. source Getty Images/Jamie Garbutt

One way to create an environmentally friendly home was through vintage decor, as it doesn’t waste materials.

Industrial chic was deemed appropriate for the home in 2012.

caption A living room. source Westend61/Getty Images

The style was also popular in coffee shops, as many Starbucks locations have an industrial-chic look. However, in a home space, it can often come across as cold.

People embraced plants in their homes in 2013.

caption A collection of greenery. source Aliyev Alexei Sergeevich/Getty Images

Bouncing off the eco-friendly decor trend, people started adding plants to their homes in large numbers, with Apartment Therapy even starting an Instagram account dedicated to plant decor.

Greenery was also seen in homes more often when succulents became popular.

Chevron print reached its peak in 2014.

caption A chevron rug. source jodiejohnson/Getty Images

You could find chevron in college dorms and suburban homes, with people gravitating towards the funky print.

People couldn’t stop buying mid-century modern furniture in 2015.

caption Mid-century modern became popular in 2015. source KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

The style, which feels both modern and classic at the same time, became popular in the middle of the decade.

It remained popular throughout the 2010s, and “Transition style,” which is a blend of modern furniture against a classic backdrop, was one of 2019’s most-searched terms.

Farmhouse style came on the scene in 2016.

caption A farmhouse kitchen. source Aliyev Alexei Sergeevich/Getty Images

You can’t turn on a home improvement show without seeing a farmhouse-style home.

The style became popular as a result of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ aesthetic on “Fixer Upper,” according to Curbed.

In 2016, millennial pink was everywhere.

caption Millennial pink was popular in 2016. source JZhuk/Getty Images

Home decor wasn’t excluded from the world’s collective obsession with millennial pink. People had everything from pink walls to pink decor in their homes.

The trend has since ended, but the remnants remain.

The all-white kitchen trend was in full swing by 2017.

caption White cabinetry in a kitchen. source Hero Images/Getty Images

White-on-white kitchens were popular on HGTV and in real life, with people gravitating towards the clean and sleek look.

Wallpaper came back around 2017 too.

caption Floral wallpaper. source KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

The Washington Post first reported on the return of wallpaper as a trend in 2017.

Today, you can get a variety of modern wallpapers, and it even comes in stick-on varieties.

People opted for brass accessories in 2018.

caption A brass sink. source John Keeble/Getty Images

Brass and bronze finishes complemented the cool color schemes people liked to use to decorate their homes, making chrome and silver look a bit dated.

The color also nods to the rise of mid-century modern.

Velvet furniture also popped up in 2018.

As the owner of a velvet couch purchased in 2018, I can personally attest to the trend’s existence.

Velvet is also popular in home accessories like pillows.

2019 saw the return of Art Deco.

caption An Art Deco room. source Pavel Vozmischev/Getty Images

Art Deco has become popular again as we head into the new roaring ’20s.

Geometric patterns, symmetrical setups, and cool colors make up the style.

People were also obsessed with bouclé this year.

caption A bouclé chair. source West Elm

Bouclé, a textured yarn, is already on the rise in 2019 as a fabric for furniture.

But it will likely be even more popular in 2020, according to House Beautiful.