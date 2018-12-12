The woman who accused a former Baylor fraternity president of rape is suing for $1 million after he was given no jail time

caption Jacob Anderson, a former Phi Delta Theta fraternity president, was accused of sexual assault by a 19-year-old woman at Baylor University in 2016. source McLennan County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob Walter Anderson, 24, has been accused of raping a woman at a party in 2016.

The former Baylor University fraternity president was given no jail time after making a plea deal with prosecutors in Waco, Texas.

His sentencing was met with outrage from the alleged victim, who has now filed a civil suit seeking $1 million in damages.

She names defendants as Anderson, five of his fraternity brothers, the national Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Baylor’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta, and Jennette Hunicutt, the woman who owned the house where the alleged rape took place.

The woman who accused a former Baylor University fraternity president of raping her has filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages of more than $1 million.

The civil suit was filed after Jacob Walter Anderson, 24, was given no jail time after making a plea deal with prosecutors on Monday.

Judge Ralph Strother, in Waco, Texas, sentenced Anderson to three years of probation in exchange for him pleading no contest to a reduced charge.

The sentence was met with outrage from the alleged victim and a wider group of her supporters on social media.

And now the woman has filed a civil suit seeking more than $1 million in damages, according to court documents obtained by KCEN-TV.

In her civil case, she names defendants as Anderson, five of his fraternity brothers, the national Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, Baylor’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta, and Jennette Hunicutt, the woman who owned the house where the alleged rape took place.

Read more: People are outraged that a former Baylor fraternity president accused of raping a woman will face no jail time

The lawsuit claims the fraternity failed to have adequate policies and procedures in place to monitor guests’ alcohol consumption and to “assure they were not drugged.”

It also says the fraternity failed to report claims of sexual assault in a “properly and timely” manner.

As a result, the suit claims, the alleged victim “suffered physical injury, mental anguish, pain and suffering” and was unable to stay at Baylor University.

The woman accusing Anderson of rape claimed that at a party in 2016, she was handed a glass of punch and told to drink it. After that, she says, Anderson led her behind a tent and assaulted her while she was gagged and choked, the Associated Press reported.

She claimed Anderson assaulted her until she lost consciousness.

At Anderson’s sentencing, the woman shared her victim impact statement in front of the courtroom.

“Jacob Walter Anderson. It must be horrible to be you. To know what you did to me. To know that you raped me. To know that you ruined my life, stole my virginity and so many other things from me,” the statement said.

Read the full civil suit here: