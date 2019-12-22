Ex-Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line workers reveal their 11 best hacks for living on a cruise ship

Cruise-ship jobs have a number of factors that separate them from land-based jobs, like the fact that your “office” doubles as your home and is often moving.

Eight former cruise-ship employees told Business Insider what advice you need to know if you’re going to spend months working on a ship. Their former employers include cruise lines owned by Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Five requested anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their former employer.

Here’s what they said.

Be prepared for anything

Luis Jamarillo, a former restaurant supervisor for Royal Caribbean International, said living in a cabin with three other people taught him to be prepared for anything, including his roommates having a party in his room while he was sleeping.

Save some of the money you make

A former chef for Oceania Cruises said it’s important for cruise-ship workers to save some of the money they make.

“When you leave, you will leave with nothing if you didn’t save,” he said.

Bring clothes for multiple seasons

A former retail employee for Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corp., said workers should bring clothing for multiple seasons, but not too much, since they might not have a lot of space in their cabin.

Don’t completely fill your suitcase

If you don’t leave extra space in your suitcase for the things you buy during your contract, “you’ll have to end up doing what I did and buy a whole new suitcase,” a former photographer for Norwegian Cruise Line said.

Bring your own bed sheets

Bringing your own sheets can help you feel more at home, the former Norwegian photographer said.

Decorate your cabin

Decorating your cabin with photos, for example, can also help you feel more comfortable, the former Norwegian photographer said.

Bring your own soap, towels, and washcloths

“Bring your own hand soap,” said Abigail Segner, a former regional training manager for American Cruise Lines. “Don’t rely on the soap on the boat. It’s gross.”

Segner also said workers should bring their own towels and washcloths.

Bring earplugs

“I was sleeping above one of our engine rooms for about a week-and-a-half and I didn’t get any sleep,” Segner said.

Explore the ports where your ship stops

“Definitely take advantage of your time off the ship and explore,” a former Norwegian bar server said. “Don’t go to the places where the crew hangs out. Go to where the guests go or the locals go and hang out.”

Pack light

“The rooms are very small,” said Kristy Berlin, a former event manager for Holland America, which is owned by Carnival Corp. “Definitely pack light. Don’t pack heavy. If you need anything else, you can definitely buy it while you’re there when you go off into port.”

Savor the little free time you have

You don’t get to leave the ship often, so make sure you do when you can, a former waiter on Disney Cruise Line said.

“Enjoy all the time off you have,” he said. “You don’t have too much.”