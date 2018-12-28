A former executive is suing Marriott Vacations Worldwide for racial discrimination, claiming colleagues told him to dance to Michael Jackson and compared him to ‘Buckwheat’

caption Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas in Palm Desert, California the city where Daryl Robinson reportedly worked. source Farragutful/Wikimedia Commons

Former sales executive Daryl Robinson is suing Marriott Vacations Worldwide for alleged unlawful race discrimination, unlawful race harassment, failure to prevent race discrimination and harassment, and retaliation for opposing forbidden practices.

Robinson worked at the company from February 2017 to January 2018, when he resigned after being placed on medical leave for anxiety.

Robinson was the only African-American employee in his Palm Desert, California, office, NBC News reported.

In his lawsuit, he claimed colleagues would ask him to dance to Michael Jackson during meetings and compared him to the “Little Rascals” character Buckwheat.

He filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Robinson worked as a sales executive with Marriott Vacations Worldwide in Palm Desert, California, selling timeshares to vacation properties from February 2017 to January 1, 2018.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is a timeshare company that separated from the hotel chain Marriott International in 2011.

In his lawsuit, Robinson claimed a director of sales asked him to dance for employees on multiple occasions.

John Dalton, Robinson’s attorney, told NBC News that Robinson was singled out and “completely humiliated” while working at the office.

“Admittedly, one time, he did get up and dance,” Dalton said. “There were a number of times he was asked and he was like, ‘No, no thanks.’ And when he did get up, he was the new guy. He didn’t want to make waves.”

Robinson also claims that during an activity in which employees had to share baby photos, a colleague displayed a photo of “Little Rascals” character Buckwheat and asked the team: “Who do you guys think this is?”

Robinson had not submitted a photo, and claimed that the colleague had told him before the meeting that she would use an image of Buckwheat, despite him telling her it was inappropriate and offensive.

Robinson, who is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, reportedly resigned after his doctor put him on medical leave because of his anxiety.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide spokesman Ed Kinney told NBC News in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations of this suit but as a policy, do not comment on legal issues and matters.”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.