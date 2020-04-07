The DOJ accused several senior football executives of taking millions in bribes to help secure FIFA World Cups for Russia and Qatar

caption Rafael Salguero is one of those who stands accused. source Getty/Jasper Juinen/FIFA

A number of former FIFA executives have been accused by the US Department of Justice of taking bribes to vote for Qatar and Russia to host World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

A new indictment revealed in a US District Court in New York on Monday alleges that Ricardo Teixeira and Nicolas Leoz took money “in exchange for their votes in favour of Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup” back in 2010.

The documents also accuse Rafael Salguero and FIFA’s former vice-president, Jack Warner, of accepting or being promised bribes to vote for Russia.

“This should illustrate to everyone still hoping to score millions corruptly, we’re going to find you,” said FBI assistant director William Sweeney, according to the BBC.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indictment.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A number of former FIFA executives have been accused to taking bribes to vote for Qatar and Russia to host the World Cup.

A new indictment revealed in a US District Court in New York on Monday says several ex-committee members “were offered or received bribes in connection with their votes.”

Ricardo Teixeira, the former Brazil federation president, and Nicolas Leoz, the former president of South American governing body CONMEBOL, are alleged to have taken money “in exchange for their votes in favour of Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup” back in 2010.

Jack Warner, FIFA’s former vice-president, is said to have received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia to host the tournament in 2018, while another former committee member, Guatemala football chief Rafael Salguero, was allegedly promised $1 million to vote for Russia.

The money came from 10 different shell companies based in countries including Cyprus, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment said.

Both Teixeira and Warner have already been banned from football for life by FIFA, while Leoz died in his home country of Paraguay last year having fought extradition to the US.

Salguero was banned from the game by FIFA for seven years in 2019 having admitted to corruption.

“The profiteering and bribery in international soccer have been deep-seated and commonly known practices for decades,” said FBI assistant director William Sweeney, according to the BBC.

“The FBI are investigating the illicit handshakes and backroom deals hidden in the infrastructure of soccer events, venues and marketing contracts.

“The first public charges date back to 2015. This should illustrate to everyone still hoping to score millions corruptly, we’re going to find you.”

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on the indictment.

Read more:

Alex Morgan’s latest deal with Nike features groundbreaking maternity protections, including guaranteed pay for 18 months

Idaho became the first US state to ban transgender athletes from playing women’s sports, saying they have ‘stronger bones’ and ‘larger hearts’

The English Premier League could be finished with a 92-match ‘mega event’ where players are isolated for a month in a coronavirus camp and play games almost every day