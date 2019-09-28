9 ex-Tesla employees reveal the worst parts of working there

caption Nine former Tesla employees, who worked at the company between 2008 and this year, described to Business Insider their least favorite parts of their jobs. source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Like any company, Tesla is not always an easy place to work.

Nine former employees described their least favorite parts of their jobs to Business Insider.

Their tenures at Tesla collectively span from 2008 to 2019.

Like many companies engaged in a highly competitive business, Tesla is not always an easy place to work. From long hours to the stress of working under CEO Elon Musk, a job at the electric-car maker can be demanding.

Nine former employees who worked at the company between 2008 and 2019 described their least favorite parts of their jobs. Each asked for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from Tesla.

Here’s what they said.

The ‘toxic’ environment Elon Musk creates

“The worst part is the toxicity that Elon creates – unrealistic stretch targets without a realistic plan in order to achieve them,” a former manager who worked directly with Musk said. “It’s a culture in which, if you don’t have a solution to a problem and you don’t have that problem resolved within a few days or a week or two, you’re gone. So it’s better to keep your mouth shut.”

Dealing with the company’s growing pains

“The worst thing is just the growing pains of working with a newer company. It really does feel like a late-stage startup at some times,” a former salesperson who left the company in 2018 said.

“There’s a million things that can go wrong from a car being manufactured and actually making it to the customer,” he added. “So that means we need a million smart and intelligent and capable people making sure that it’s perfect everywhere, every step along the way. And it’s difficult to make that happen in a young company, but … there’s a lot of really highly-motivated people who definitely go the extra mile.”

The feeling that Tesla doesn’t care about you

“The worst part was having a constant sense that your company does not care about you at all, that you simply do not matter,” another former salesperson, who left the company this year, said.

The employee said they felt as if Tesla didn’t give enough attention to its solar division. Tesla also cut the commissions it gave to salespeople during their time there, the employee said.

The long hours

A former production supervisor who left the company this year said he almost got a divorce because he was spending so much time at work. He said working up to 70 hours per week was not unusual.

“I’m thankful I got fired, because I was working a lot and now my marriage is better,” he said.

Another former production employee who worked for the company over 10 years ago expressed a similar sentiment.

“I had two young kids at home and I wasn’t seeing them growing up,” he said.

How customers were treated

“I really didn’t like the way they treated customers,” a third former salesperson, who left the company in 2017, said.

“There were several times that I had customers have bad experiences and I had to escalate it up the chain and I would try to get the customer free service for like a year or two,” he added. “And every time I did that they’d give me a hard time. I’m like, well you guys are f—-d up and I look bad.”

A lack of job security

A former production employee who left the company a few months after its June 2018 layoffs said he didn’t like feeling that he might lose his job on any given day.

Stock-price fluctuations

A former employee who left the company this year said he didn’t like how Tesla’s stock price could fluctuate due to tweets from Musk or attention from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC sued Musk last year and Tesla said in a 2018 regulatory filing that the SEC had subpoenaed the company about comments it made in 2017 about the production of its Model 3 sedan.

Uncertainty about Tesla’s future

A former delivery employee who left the company this year said his least favorite part of his job was “being on eggshells and not knowing if we’re gonna make it or not.”

“You kind of have to work yourself into a false sense of hope,” he added.