Exact Sciences slips after splashing $2.8 billion to buy Genomic Health

Exact Sciences fell 8% in early trading Monday after announcing a deal to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion.

The deal is the largest yet for Exact, and will add Genomic’s breast and prostate diagnostics to its selection of cancer tests.

Wall Street previously expected Exact’s revenue to surpass $1 billion in 2020. The two companies now peg their combined 2020 sales at $1.6 billion.

Exact Sciences fell as much as 8% in early trading Monday after it announced it will buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion and expand its selection of cancer testing products.

The acquisition represents the largest deal yet for Exact, and will add Genomic Health’s breast and prostate cancer tests to its catalogue. The Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact produces Cologuard, a colon cancer diagnostic and the company’s only test on the market.

“Uniting the best minds and molecular diagnostics capabilities will advance the fight against cancer. Combining industry pioneers Exact Sciences and Genomic Health is a pivotal step toward building the leading cancer diagnostics company in the world,” Exact CEO Kevin Conroy said in a statement.

Exact also reported its second-quarter earnings Monday, beating analyst estimates for quarterly revenue and raising its yearly guidance. Wall Street anticipated Exact’s revenue to breach $1 billion in 2020, and the two companies now estimate combined sales of $1.6 billion next year.

Genomic shares are up about 3% in early trading. The acquisition follows Genomic’s addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 on July 23, which sent the stock price soaring about 23% in the last week.

Exact shares were about 87% year-to-date through Friday. The company has 11 “buy” ratings and 1 “hold” rating from Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

