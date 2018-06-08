Exclusive KMB & LWB Bus Fare Rebate for Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders Raised to 15%

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 Jun 2018 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) – Citi announced today that it is extending its popular bus fare rebate program launched in partnership with The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (KMB) and increasing the rebate to 15%.

From June 1, 2018, Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders will enjoy even more attractive bus fare rebate when they pay for KMB and Long Win Bus Company (LWB) bus rides using the Citi Octopus Platinum Card. The exclusive 15% offer is applicable to all KMB and LWB bus routes, offering Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders the chance to earn as much as HK$300 worth of Octopus Cash Rebate a month.

In 2017, Citi and KMB jointly announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, which enables Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders to earn year-round 10% rebate on bus fare.

“The bus fare rebate program has been extremely well received with over one-third of Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders who are also regular KMB bus riders benefitting from the initiative since the launch. We hope that the ramped-up offer will be enjoyed by even more Hongkongers who regularly commute by bus,” said Lum Choong Yu, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citibank Hong Kong.





The 15% KMB and LWB bus fare rebate will be in the form of Octopus Cash Rebate and used for offsetting Octopus Automatic Add Value Service (AAVS) transactions. The ongoing Citi Octopus Credit Card benefit of earning HK$1 Octopus Cash Rebate for every HK$200 spending will continue to apply. Thus, Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders will be able to earn an extra 15% Octopus Cash Rebate from KMB and LWB bus transactions between now and December 31, 2019.





To earn a 15% Octopus Cash Rebate from Octopus transactions on KMB and LWB buses, subject to a cap of HK$300 rebate per month, existing and new Citi Octopus Platinum Cardholders who have not previously registered are required to enrol once on citibank.hk/kmb and meet a minimum HK$1,500 eligible spending each month. Existing registrants of the 10% Bus Fare Rebate Offer will be automatically enrolled to the new program.





“In addition to bringing benefits and rewards that meet our cardholders varying needs and preferences, we continue to embrace technology and innovation to deliver a more intuitive and frictionless digital experience for our clients, ” said Lum.





“By making use of Citi’s open API technology, Octopus App users will soon be able to conveniently apply for a Citi Octopus Credit Card with their basic information automatically pre-filled in the application form on the app. They will also be able to perform other features such as activating new card and the AAVS function, and top up their O! ePay accounts using Citi credit cards without leaving the Octopus App,” he added.

