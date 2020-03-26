EXO’s Suho celebrates his first solo EP “Self-Portrait” with a ‘Live’ #TwitterBlueroom Session

https://twitter.com/weareoneEXO/status/1242420926685138948

▲ Photograph: Suho’s Tweet announcing his live Q&A session on #TwitterBlueroom





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 26 March 2020 – Twitter Korea will host a ‘live’ #TwitterBlueroom Q&A session with Suho, member of the popular Kpop boy band EXO (@weareoneEXO), on March 26th at 6PM KST. A special emoji has been created in line with the theme of his first EP titled “Self-Portrait,” which will appear automatically when fans use the hashtags #SUHO, #Self_Portrait, and #LetsLove from March 26th onwards. Suho’s first solo EP will be officially released on March 30th.





In this special Q&A session, Suho will share more about his new album “Self-Portrait,” his plans as a solo artist, and what he has been up to recently. Fans can watch the live #TwitterBlueroom on EXO’s official Twitter account (@weareoneEXO), and interact with him directly using the hashtags #TwitterBlueroom and #SUHO, or within the live chatroom.





Furthermore, Suho will be doing a special unboxing segment during his live #TwitterBlueroom. He will unveil his EP package for the first time, which consists of an album cover, booklet, postcards, as well as regular and special photo cards.





Suho will also feature the winning illustrations from the drawing contest entered using the hashtag #천하제일수호그림대회 (Drawing Contest for the World’s Best, SUHO) held on EXO’s official Twitter account (@weareoneEXO) earlier this month. Fans had to post illustrations of SUHO on Twitter with the hashtags, #SUHO, #Self_Portrait, #천하제일수호그림대회, and more. The contest received overwhelming submissions from fans all around the world, propelling the hashtag #천하제일수호그림대회 to trend as it had more than 100,000 mentions between March 12th to 20th (data as of March 24th).





Meanwhile, after Suho Tweeted a video teasing his EP promotion schedule on March 16; the hashtag #우리준면 (Our Jun-myeon), which is Suho’s real name, quickly trended No. 1 on Twitter. The hashtag #AskSUHO also trended No. 1 worldwide on Twitter after he Tweeted about his #TwitterBlueroom on March 24.





Check out the hashtags #SUHO, #Self_Portrait, and #LetsLove; or follow @weareoneEXO to stay updated with Suho’s first EP launch and what’s happening on Twitter!



