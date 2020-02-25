Expedia to cut around 12% of its workforce as it aims to ‘simplify’ its business

caption Expedia chairman Barry Diller. source Reuters

Expedia is axing around 12% of its workforce.

An Expedia spokesperson told Business Insider the company wanted to “simplify how we do business,” which entailed “eliminating approximately 12 percent of our direct workforce” – likely equating to around 3,000 jobs.

In an internal email sent Monday, a copy of which was obtained and published by GeekWire, unnamed executives said the company had been “pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way.”

Last month, Expedia chairman Barry Diller reportedly called the company a “bloated organization” where “frankly, very few people could figure out what the hell they were supposed to do during the day.”

The online travel giant has endured a rocky time of late: in December 2019, its CEO and CFO both resigned amid disagreement with Diller and the board over the firm’s future direction.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Expedia is axing around 12% of its workforce.

According to Reuters, the online travel giant had 25,400 employees as of December 31, which would put the number of jobs set to be cut at around 3,000.

In an internal email sent Monday, a copy of which was obtained and published by GeekWire, unnamed executives said the company had been “pursuing growth in an unhealthy and undisciplined way.”

An Expedia spokesperson told Business Insider that it wanted to “simplify how we do business,” which entailed “stopping certain projects and activities, reducing use of vendors and contractors and eliminating approximately 12 percent of our direct workforce.”

“Of course, this estimate is subject to consultation in countries where that would apply,” the spokesperson added.

During an earnings call last month, Expedia’s chairman Barry Diller reportedly lambasted the company as a “bloated organization” where “frankly, very few people could figure out what the hell they were supposed to do during the day.”

Diller is reported to have added that Expedia “really lost clarity and discipline” for several years, but is now “stopping doing dumb things and starting to do what we think are good things.”

Despite opening a glitzy new 40-acre headquarters in Seattle as recently as October 2019, the firm has endured a rocky time recently in terms of executive leadership.

In December 2019, its then-CEO, Mark Okerstrom and its then-CFO Alan Pickerill both resigned after clashing with Diller and the board over the firm’s future direction.

In a statement addressing their resignations, Diller said the board had disagreed with “the departing leadership’s vision for growth.”

Expedia reported revenues of $12.1 billion for 2019 – an 8% increase year-on-year – with its 2019 profits totaling $565 million.

Yet these figures arguably don’t reflect the bigger industry picture.

Expedia’s job cuts arguably represent a cry for help from the traditional online travel industry, which is struggling to adapt as Google enters the online travel market on the back of its internet search market dominance.

It’s a particularly worrying state of affairs, as – by their very nature – online travel firms like Expedia are deeply dependent on Google.

Roughly two months before his resignation, Okerstrom acknowledged as much, calling Google “a great partner of ours, but also a competitor.“