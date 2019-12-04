Expedia’s CEO, who replaced Dara Khosrowshahi, is resigning along with the company’s CFO as part of a leadership shakeup

caption Mark Okerstrom, who just stepped down as Expedia’s CEO. source Kyodo News Stills/Getty Images

Expedia CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill resigned from the company as part of a leadership shakeup, Expedia announced Wednesday.

Okerstrom had replaced Dara Khosrowshahi, who now serves as CEO of Uber.

The departures are the result of disagreements between the executives and the company’s board, according to board chairman Barry Diller, who will oversee the company along with Peter Kern as the board determines next steps.

Expedia shares climbed more than 4% in the wake of the announcement.

Board chairman Barry Diller and vice chairman Peter Kern will oversee the company as it decides a longterm leadership plan.

In a statement, Diller said the departures are the result of disagreements between the board and upper management over the company’s strategy as it attempted to reorganize its brands in the past year.

“This reorganization, while sound in concept, resulted in a material loss of focus on our current operations, leading to disappointing third quarter results and a lackluster near-term outlook. The Board disagreed with that outlook, as well as the departing leadership’s vision for growth, strongly believing the Company can accelerate growth in 2020. That divergence necessitated a change in management,” Diller wrote.

Okerstrom joined Expedia in 2006 as a consultant and became CEO in 2017, replacing Dara Khosrowshahi, who is now CEO of Uber. Under Okerstrom’s leadership, the company rebranded from Expedia, Inc. to Expedia Group in 2018, according to Skift.

Pickerill stepped into the role of CFO shortly after Okerstrom became CEO in 2017. He previously served as director of investors relations at Getty Images.