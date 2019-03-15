If you think the $1,000 iPhone XS is too cheap, don’t worry — this company made a $24,500 iPhone with a mechanical clock on its back

caption The Caviar iPhone XS Grand Complication Skeleton Diamond Edition is available in both the iPhone XS and XS Max. source Caviar

A Russian company called Caviar that makes luxury versions of existing smartphones has had its way with the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The Caviar iPhone XS Grand Complication Skeleton Diamond Edition is dressed in black titanium, gold, 252 diamonds, and it has a mechanical clock on its back.

The cheapest of Caviar’s Diamond Edition Grand Complication iPhones is the 256GB iPhone XS at $23,320. The most expensive is the 512GB iPhone XS Max at $24,460.

Custom, multi-thousand-dollar iPhones adorned in gold, diamonds, and rare animal skins are nothing new, but the Caviar iPhone XS Grand Complications Skeleton Diamond Edition is a little different.

Indeed, there’s a mechanical clock right in the middle of its back.

The Caviar iPhone XS Grand Complication Skeleton Diamond Edition is available in both the iPhone XS and XS Max, and in the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

As you’d expect, delivery is free, and the transaction is accompanied by a “personal consultant.”

One thing that’s somewhat questionable when you’re spending that much on a product is the one-year warranty. That’s it? One year? And that’s just for the electronics – the outer-dressing and coverings are only warrantied for 30 days.

Regardless, check out this $24,500 iPhone:

The Caviar iPhone XS and XS Max’s back has black engraved titanium, gold plating, and 252 diamonds.

On the lower back, there’s an upside-down notch in gold plating with Caviar’s name on it.

You’ll also get to see which of the 99 Caviar iPhones you bought.

The dial has parts made of platinum, and the dial itself is protected by sapphire glass. Since the clock isn’t connected to the iPhone for power, you have to wind the clock every 30 hours with the gold-plated crown.

The clock does add a little bump to Apple’s original design, and I doubt any cases will fit Caviar’s version. The company doesn’t sell any cases for its custom phones.

Apart from the clock and the design, the Caviar iPhone XS is pretty much the same as any other iPhone XS.

Beneath its pricey shell is the same bog-standard iPhone XS you’d buy from Apple itself. It feels odd to call Apple’s iPhone XS bog-standard, but that’s what it is compared to Caviar’s version.

Caviar’s unboxing process for its special iPhone XS is a little different than Apple’s.

This is the box for the cheaper, $10,000, non-diamond edition of the Caviar Grand Complication Skeleton Tourbillon iPhone XS.

You’ll be unbuckling the Caviar iPhone XS from its strap, and you’ll lift it from the box with a nicer tab than the regular plastic you’d find in an Apple box.

The Caviar Diamond Edition Grand Complication iPhone XS starts at $23,320. But remember: only 99 of these iPhones are made, so if you want one for yourself, you’ll have to hurry.