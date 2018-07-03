10 cities where you can make six figures and still feel broke

- source
- A $100,000 salary sounds like enough money to afford a comfortable lifestyle, but that depends on where you live.
- MagnifyMoney recently found the top 10 most expensive metro areas where a family of three can still be financially strapped on a six-figure salary.
- Based on the study, six-figure earners in six metro areas spend more money than they earn every month.
Earning $100,000 isn’t all it’s cracked up to be if you live in an expensive city.
In a recent study, MagnifyMoney found the top 10 metro areas where you can feel broke – even if you make six figures. They determined the monthly disposable income of a hypothetical family with one child in 100 metro areas by subtracting monthly expenses, savings, debt, and taxes from an $8,333 monthly paycheck (equivalent to a $100,000 yearly pre-tax salary).
Tax estimations were based on the couple filing jointly for 2018 with a standard federal deduction, earning a federal $2,000 credit for the child. Debt was assumed to be $222 – the median monthly student loan payment. Other debt, such as housing and auto, were calculated into monthly expenses, which were determined based on location from a range of sources.
Based on this analysis, six metro areas have to spend more than they earn in a month.
Below, see how far six figures will get you in the most expensive metro areas in the US, ranked from least expensive to most expensive.
10. New York, New York
Monthly after-tax income: $6,934
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,429
Remaining income: $505
9. Hartford, Connecticut
Monthly after-tax income: $6,934
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,455
Remaining income: $479
8. Honolulu, Hawaii
Monthly after-tax income: $6,805
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,665
Remaining income: $140
7. Oxnard, California
Monthly after-tax income: $7,086
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,948
Remaining income: $138
6. Boston, Massachusetts
Monthly after-tax income: $6,932
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,963
Remaining income: -$31
5. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Monthly after-tax income: $6,785
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,838
Remaining income: -$53
4. Bridgeport, Connecticut
Monthly after-tax income: $7,035
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,133
Remaining income: -$98
3. San Francisco, California
Monthly after-tax income: $7,086
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,246
Remaining income: -$160
2. Washington, DC
Monthly after-tax income: $6,932
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,292
Remaining income: -$360
1. San Jose, California
Monthly after-tax income: $7,087
Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,541
Remaining income: –$454