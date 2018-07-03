10 cities where you can make six figures and still feel broke

Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
In Washington DC, a family that takes home $100,000 a year still has to spend more money than they earn in a month.

In Washington DC, a family that takes home $100,000 a year still has to spend more money than they earn in a month.
  • A $100,000 salary sounds like enough money to afford a comfortable lifestyle, but that depends on where you live.
  • MagnifyMoney recently found the top 10 most expensive metro areas where a family of three can still be financially strapped on a six-figure salary.
  • Based on the study, six-figure earners in six metro areas spend more money than they earn every month.

Earning $100,000 isn’t all it’s cracked up to be if you live in an expensive city.

In a recent study, MagnifyMoney found the top 10 metro areas where you can feel broke – even if you make six figures. They determined the monthly disposable income of a hypothetical family with one child in 100 metro areas by subtracting monthly expenses, savings, debt, and taxes from an $8,333 monthly paycheck (equivalent to a $100,000 yearly pre-tax salary).

Tax estimations were based on the couple filing jointly for 2018 with a standard federal deduction, earning a federal $2,000 credit for the child. Debt was assumed to be $222 – the median monthly student loan payment. Other debt, such as housing and auto, were calculated into monthly expenses, which were determined based on location from a range of sources.

Based on this analysis, six metro areas have to spend more than they earn in a month.

Below, see how far six figures will get you in the most expensive metro areas in the US, ranked from least expensive to most expensive.

10. New York, New York

Monthly after-tax income: $6,934

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,429

Remaining income: $505

9. Hartford, Connecticut

Monthly after-tax income: $6,934

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,455

Remaining income: $479

8. Honolulu, Hawaii

Monthly after-tax income: $6,805

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,665

Remaining income: $140

7. Oxnard, California

Monthly after-tax income: $7,086

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,948

Remaining income: $138

6. Boston, Massachusetts

Monthly after-tax income: $6,932

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,963

Remaining income: -$31

5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Monthly after-tax income: $6,785

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $6,838

Remaining income: -$53

4. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Monthly after-tax income: $7,035

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,133

Remaining income: -$98

3. San Francisco, California

Monthly after-tax income: $7,086

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,246

Remaining income: -$160

2. Washington, DC

Monthly after-tax income: $6,932

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,292

Remaining income: -$360

1. San Jose, California

Monthly after-tax income: $7,087

Estimated monthly expenses and debt: $7,541

Remaining income: –$454