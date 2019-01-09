11 of the most expensive dog outfits money can buy

caption Some dog owners give their dogs the royal treatment. source iStock

Pet owners like to dress up their dogs, and there are ways to do that that fit every budget.

There are plenty of options for customized options with extra diamonds or crystals, the highest being diamond collars that reach the six or seven-figure range.

Designers like Louis Vuitton even create pieces for dogs that are designed to match their human counterparts.

Things are looking up for our canine friends, who are getting an increasingly high quality of life in recent years. With pet-obsessed owners looking to spoil their precious pooches, that can mean everything from top-of-the-line pet food to personal rooms and houses. Under the umbrella of pet pampering lies designer outfits. Owners can and do spend up to hundreds or thousands of dollars on diamond, cashmere, or crystal-studded outfits for their furry pals.

Here are some of the most outrageously expensive dog designer outfits that money can buy.

Couture sellers will make the designs of your dreams studded with Swarovski crystals.

caption The tutu is fit for the sassiest dogs. source KOCouture

Kelly Owens at KO Couture creates one-of-a-kind creations for small and large dogs. She loves glitter, rhinestones, sequins, and even Swarovski crystals. Her top-of-the-line piece takes over 100 hours and 4000 Swarovski elements to make this sparkly wonder with a $6000 price tag.

Moshiqa is a luxury pet brand worn by all the stars’ pets.

caption The butterfly piece is made of leather. source Moshiqa

Stars like Paris Hilton have bought pet accessories from Moshiqa, a high-end lifestyle brand for pets. Celebrities are a big fan of their pearl necklaces, but they create leather harnesses, including this $295 black leather piece that features a leather and suede butterfly.

Diamond pet collars are all the rage.

caption At $150,000, it’s a true luxury. source Posh Puppy Boutique

You can purchase a custom La Jeune Tulipe dog collar exclusively from the Posh Puppy Boutique. Tailored to your dog’s measurements, the collar’s focal point is a 1.52-carat marquise-cut diamond. It goes for about $150,000, depending on the size.

Bridal couture prices for pets rival brides’ dresses.

caption Your dog will look stunning on their wedding day. source Posh Puppy Boutique

This golden Victorian brocade wedding dress studded with crystals from Roxy & Lulu could upstage the human bride. It has the price tag of a bridal gown, starting at $1,080.

You can match your dog with your Louis Vuitton wardrobe.

caption The collar features Louis Vuitton’s signature print. source Louis Vutton

Their brown monogram pattern is available for purses, luggage, jewelry, sneakers, scarves, and now dog collars. The Baxter collar is currently available to purchase on the Louis Vuitton website for $440.

Ralph Lauren has a whole line of outfits for dogs, including cashmere sweaters.

caption Dogs deserve to wear cashmere. source Ralph Lauren

The classic Ralph Lauren polo is available in dog form, as well as cable-knit cashmere sweaters in an array of colors that top out at $195.

Lavish dog collars can be found at Hartman & Rose.

caption At $149, the collar looks expensive. source Hartman and Rose

The upscale brand features hundreds of dog colors and a couture line with $149 choices. This collar is made with Italian leathers, pearls, 22-karat gold elements, and Swarovski crystals.

The Posh Puppy Boutique offers goose-down jackets.

caption If you live in a cold place, this is great for your dog. source Posh Puppy Boutique

Genuine Italian goose-down jackets can be your pup’s for those cold winter strolls. At $286, they come with custom linings and detachable hoods.

Moncler makes miniature nylon puffer vests.

caption Your dog will surely be warm in the winter. source Moncler

Moncler carries their high-end puffer vests in bright colors. The outfits can reach up to $560.

OCHaute Couture will make your dog look famous.

caption This pooch looks red carpet ready. source OCHauteCouture

This couture line out of Chicago, Illinois features designer-looking patterns in tons of fabrics. The most impressive piece is a custom Hot Pink Ombre Sequin Ostrich Feather Dog Dress that starts at $350.

Turn your dog into a superstar with this designer outfit.

caption The coat is made of leather and cotton. source Felix Chien

Your pooch will look like a star in this $356 coat from Felix Chien. Designed in London, it’s made with meticulous leather appliques of foiled calf leather and nappa leather handcrafted onto merino wool with a matching suede and leather collar.

