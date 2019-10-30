16 of the most expensive hotel rooms in the US

caption The Boston Harbor Hotel has the most expensive hotel room in the city. source Boston Globe/ Getty

When the wealthy travel, they stay in some of the most expensive hotel rooms in the US.

The most expensive hotel room in the world is the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, which costs $100,000 per night.

New York City is home to several expensive hotel rooms, including suites at The Mark, The Four Seasons, and The Plaza.

Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, and The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana all have high rates for their rooms.

The wealthy like to travel in style, and that includes staying at some of the most expensive hotels in the country.

At these hotels, they tend to stay in presidential suites or penthouse apartments that have high price tags – anywhere from $3,000 to $100,000 per night. These costly suites are filled with modern amenities, such as gold-plated faucets, wrap-around terraces, private spas, and 24/7 butler service.

From Las Vegas to Wisconsin, this is where the wealthy stay when they travel.

At $100,000 per night, the Empathy Suite at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort is considered the most expensive hotel room in the world.

The Empathy Suite is the most expensive room in the country, costing a massive $100,000 per night.

For that price tag, you get 9,000 square feet of unique space, which was designed in collaboration with artist Damien Hirst. Decorated in bright colors and butterflies, this suite’s charm is in its design. You can even find two dead sharks in formaldehyde hanging from the ceiling. The suite sleeps four in two king-sized beds. There’s an infinity Jacuzzi, a salt relaxation room, and curved a bar to entertain guests.

The penthouse suite at The Mark in New York costs $75,000 per night.

The Mark is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is home to one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the US. At $75,000 per night, you get 10,000 square feet, which includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, and two wet bars. The two-floor suite also has a full-size kitchen, a library, and a grand piano.

This hotel room is where Meghan Markle hosted her baby shower, which included famous guests like Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Gayle King.

At $50,000 per night, you can stay in the Ty Warner Penthouse at the Four Seasons in New York.

The Four Seasons in Manhattan has one of the most expensive suites in the world, and it’s famously known as the Ty Warner Penthouse. Priced at $50,000 per night, the suite is 4,300 square feet with a 360-degree view of the city from the building’s 52nd floor. In the penthouse, you can also find four glass balconies, a Peloton bike, and a private spa.

The penthouse suite at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach also costs $50,000 per night.

Film director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin, decorated the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach – but it’s also known for housing one of the country’s most expensive hotel rooms. The penthouse suite costs $50,000 per night and has five bedrooms, each with their own balconies. The floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the entire suite, offering unobstructed views of the ocean.

The Royal Suite at The Plaza in New York City will cost you $40,000 per night.

Widely considered one of the most famous hotels in the US, it makes sense that The Plaza in New York City is also home to a very expensive room. The $40,000 suite is 4,500 square feet and has up to three bedrooms. The cost includes a formal living room, a chef’s kitchen, a powder room, a library, a fitness room, and butler service. If that’s not enough, the master bathroom has 24-karat gold-plated faucets.

For $36,000 per night, you can stay at the Mandarin Oriental’s Suite 5000 in New York City.

The Mandarin Oriental Suite is known for its Asian roots and design, and the same can be said for its most expensive room: Suite 5000. The 3,305-square-foot suite has three bedrooms, panoramic views, and a full-sized kitchen. The dining room – which seats 10 – has a Swarovski wall installation. You can also find a library of movies and music that has been curated by Academy Records inside the $36,000 suite.

In addition to having the most expensive hotel room in the world, the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas also has a villa that costs $35,000 per night.

While the Palms Casino Resort’s Empathy Suite is known for being the most expensive in the world, the hotel also has the Sky Villa Suite, which costs $35,000 a night. For that price tag, you get four bedrooms, a dining room, a private gym, a Jacuzzi, and a private media den. The 9,000-square-foot suite also has two floors with sweeping views of the Las Vegas strip.

The Setai Hotel in Miami has a penthouse suite that costs $32,000 per night.

On Miami Beach, you can find the Setai Hotel, which is also home to one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the country. For $32,000 per night, you can stay in the 10,000-square-foot penthouse suite which has four bedrooms, a private rooftop pool, a kitchen, and a dining room that seats 10 guests. The wrap-around windows also offer amazing views of Miami Beach.

In Los Angeles, the penthouse suite at The Beverly Wilshire costs $25,000 per night.

The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, has become a staple in Los Angeles and also has one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the city. At $25,000 per night, the room is 3,200 square feet, with two two king beds and two bathrooms. The suite also includes a kitchenette, a private bar, a dining room, and a view of the Hollywood Hills.

For $18,000 per night, you can stay in the presidential suite at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

The legendary Los Angeles Hotel Bel-Air also has a famous room with a high price tag. For $18,000 per night, the presidential suite has a dining room, a formal living room, a grand piano, a fireplace, an outdoor sitting area, a private pool, and a courtyard.

Prince Charles said staying in the suite is “like staying at a rich friend’s home.”

The $15,000-per-night presidential suite at the Boston Harbor Hotel is the most expensive room in the city.

In 2018, Boston Habor Hotel debuted the city’s most expensive hotel room: the John Adams Presidential Suite. For $15,000 per night, you can spend an evening inside the 4,800-square-foot modern hotel room. Inside, you can find a 1,000-square-foot terrace, a media room, a living room, a dining room, and a full-sized kitchen.

The Peninsula Suite at The Peninsula in Chicago costs $10,750 per night.

The Peninsula Suite at The Peninsula in Chicago is considered the most expensive hotel room in the city. Costing over $10,000 per night, the suite includes a wrap-around terrace, a baby grand piano, a whirlpool, and a private fitness room. The suite has three bedrooms, and the hotel could block off an entire wing if the room’s guest needs more privacy.

Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis has a penthouse suite that costs $5,000 per night.

Back in 2016, Hotel Ivy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, underwent a reservation, and its penthouse suite became its crowning jewel. Priced at $5,000 per night, this suite is two floors and 1,900 square feet. There is one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms in the suite, along with a living room, a lounge, and a private rooftop balcony. The price tag also includes a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne and a Dom Pérignon tasting.

Honolulu also has a $5,000-per-night hotel suite at Espacio.

Espacio is a brand new hotel in Honolulu’s Waikiki area. The hotel has nine floors and each one is its own suite. Inside the 2,250-square-foot suites, there are three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, a full kitchen, and an indoor sauna. You also have access to 24/7 butler service when staying at the Espacio. Additionally, you can find expensive decor throughout the suites, including carpets made in China and metalwork crafted in Morocco.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee has a presidential suite that costs $4,000 per night.

Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is home to the most expensive hotel room in the city. Priced at $4,000 per night, the hotel has 2,200 square feet and an 800-square-foot balcony. The rest of the suite includes a master bath with a whirlpool bathtub. The price tag also includes valet service and entertainment on the weekends.

The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana can cost you $3,600 per night.

The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, is known as a luxury dude ranch, but a room at this hotel comes at a high price tag. A one-night stay during the summer months at The Ranch at Rock Creek would cost you at least $3,600. That price includes access to the hotel’s horseback riding, ropes course, fly fishing, and rodeo. On the premises, there are nine lodges to choose from, each with rustic decor with modern amenities.