22 everyday objects that designers sell for hundreds and even thousands of dollars

caption These everyday items were created by famous luxury designers. source Louis Vuitton/Dolce & Gabbana/Tiffany & Co.

When it comes to shopping for everyday household items, people tend to stick to department stores and online sites in order to find the lowest prices.

Target, for example, recently launched a private-label toiletries brand with items under $2, and Walmart is now offering free two-day shipping on millions of necessities.

But for those looking to splurge, many of these same everyday items can be purchased from some of fashion’s biggest names. Brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. sell a variety of household goods in addition to clothes and accessories.

Below, we’ve rounded up 22 expensive everyday items sold by high-end designers.

This Alexander McQueen umbrella features a unique skull handle.

caption You can purchase the umbrella with a gold or silver handle. source Alexander McQueen

Considering the price tag on this umbrella, it’d be smart not to use it on windy days.

Cost: $495

Find out more about Alexander McQueen’s Black Skull Umbrella here >

You’ll need to store your own supplies in this Tiffany & Co. first aid box.

caption The inside features Tiffany & Co.’s signature shade of robin-egg blue. source Tiffany & Co.

This box may not contain any Band-Aids, but it is made out of sterling silver.

Cost: $600

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.’s Sterling Silver First Aid Box here >

This nylon pouch from Prada is available in both blue and red.

caption The backpack features two pockets. source Prada

Drawstring backpacks are often given away as promotional freebies. Prada’s take on the simple style, however, is made from a high-quality nylon and will set you back over $300.

Cost: $310

Find out more about Prada’s Nylon Pouch here >

This paper clip from Tiffany & Co. is designed to be used as a bookmark.

caption A much cheaper version of the paper clip is also available in silver. source Tiffany & Co.

Not only is this paper clip made of 18-karat gold, but it’s also oversized and measures 2.5 inches long.

Cost: $1,500

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.’s 18K Gold Paper Clip Bookmark here >

Tiffany & Co. also sells a sterling silver clothespin.

caption The brand’s website recommends using it to “display photos and mementos.” source Tiffany & Co.

You won’t have to worry about confusing this clothespin with others you already own, as a Tiffany-Blue stripe is painted at the very top.

Cost: $500

Find out more about Tiffany & Co.’s Sterling Silver Clothespin here >

You’ll be the most stylish person at the gym with this Louis Vuitton jump rope.

caption The jump rope also comes with a carrying case. source Louis Vuitton

Unlike generic jump ropes, this one features Louis Vuitton-monogrammed handles and a leather strand.

Cost: $545

Find out more about Louis Vuitton’s Christopher Jump Rope here >

Vivienne Westwood currently sells cushions in three different styles.

caption The Rose Dust Cushion is filled with goose down. source Vivienne Westwood

The design pictured above was inspired by Westwood’s “love for nature with delicate, oversized blooms.”

Cost: $995

Find out more about Vivienne Westwood’s Rose Dust Cushion here >

Few candles are as luxurious as this one from Versace.

caption You’ll want to light all five wicks to burn the candle evenly. source Versace

This candle is amber-scented, packaged in a transparent glass container, and features Versace’s signature Medusa symbol on the lid.

Cost: $590

Find out more about Versace’s Large Medusa Amber Scented Candle here >

You won’t find a yoga mat in this Vivienne Westwood yoga bag.

caption The bag features a striking design. source Vivienne Westwood

Each bag is produced in Kenya as part of Vivienne Westwood’s Ethical Fashion Initiative.

Cost: $215

Find out more about Vivienne Westwood’s Yoga Carrier Bag here >

Pet owners can also walk their dogs in style with this leash from Prada.

caption It’s made of leather and steel-finish metal. source Prada

Available in three colors, there’s an option for everyone.

Cost: $390

Find out more about Prada’s Saffiano Leather Leash here >

Versace sells luxurious beds for pets.

caption The bed features Versace’s signature baroque-style print. source Versace

Technically this bed is made for dogs, but cat lovers can rest assured knowing that it works perfectly for felines, too.

Cost: $1,425

Find out more about Versace’s Barocco Print Dog Bed here >

A side table from Gucci will embellish any home.

caption The table folds for easy storage. source Gucci

Printed on the table is the French phrase “Maison De L’Amour,” which translates to “House of Love.”

Cost: $3,500

Find out more about Gucci’s Maison De L’Amour Print Metal Folding Table here >

This Burberry notebook case doesn’t come with a notebook.

caption You can choose between black and dusty teal blue. source Burberry

Each notebook cover is made in Italy out of grainy leather.

Cost: $490

Find out more about Burberry’s Embossed Grainy Leather Ziparound A4 Notebook Case here >

Athletes passionate about ping-pong might want to invest in this Louis Vuitton paddle set.

caption When uncased, the paddles are red. source Louis Vuitton

Even the ping-pong balls in this set are marked with Louis Vuitton’s monogram.

Cost: $2,210

Find out more about Louis Vuitton’s Ping-Pong Set here >

This lantern from Hermes actually features four lamps in one device.

caption You can buy the lantern in a variety of colors. source Hermes

The Hermes website describes each lantern as a “lighting tool that exudes poetry and fantasy” meant for indoor or outdoor use.

Cost: $19,100

Find out more about Hermes’ Lanterne d’Hermes Lantern here >

Cat lovers will love this metal tray from Gucci.

caption It comes in a bright pink color. source Gucci

The tray features metal handles on both sides, making it ideal for both serving and displaying.

Cost: $1,150

Find out more about Gucci’s Cat Oval Metal Tray here >

These Victoria Beckham key rings are made from blonde gold and green agate stones.

caption The rock in every key varies slightly in color and finish. source Victoria Beckham

These key rings were designed to honor Victoria Beckham’s first store in London.

Cost: $325

Find out more about Victoria Beckham’s Key Keyring here >

This pack of playing cards from Hermes is not like your average deck.

caption Hermes also sells cards intended for playing poker. source Hermes

This set from Hermes comes with two 54-card decks and a camel-colored carrying case.

Cost: $120

Find out more about Hermes’ Couvertures Nouvelles Bridge Playing Cards here >

Leather boxes from Loewe will cost you a minimum of $450.

caption Loewe also sells boxes without a jewel mouse on top. source Loewe

Loewe crafts each box without stitches or inserts and hand-paints every inch.

Cost: $490

Find out more about Loewe’s Box Mouse Small here >

Louis Vuitton designed expensive candles that look like handbags.

caption The candle straps are made from the same leather used in classic Louis Vuitton bags. source Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Each candle is said to smell like a scent from a different aspect of nature.

Cost: $185

Find out more about Louis Vuitton’s Candle Set here >

You’d have to be extra careful not to lose this Burberry bookmark.

caption There are four colors to choose from, including chalk white and pale ash rose. source Burberry

This high-end bookmark is made of leather.

Cost: $125

Find out more about Burberry’s Embossed Leather Bookmark here >

Dolce & Gabbana’s blender is dishwasher-safe.

caption The base features a colorful design. source Bergdorf Goodman

You can also buy toasters, refrigerators, and tea kettles from the brand.

Cost: $850

Find out more about Dolce & Gabbana’s X Smeg Blender here >

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.