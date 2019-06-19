11 of Ivanka Trump’s most expensive looks

As the second oldest child of Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, Ivanka Trump is expected to attend a number of events. She also serves as an advisor to her father, and “focuses on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families” through her role, according to the White House.

As a relative of the president, Ivanka must constantly dress to impress. She frequently wears designer ensembles, and her outfits are generally pretty expensive. From long ball gowns to chic pantsuits, Ivanka has worn a number of looks with high price tags.

Keep reading below to see some of the most expensive outfits that Ivanka has worn so far.

A plaid ensemble worn by Ivanka Trump in November 2018 retailed for $3,680.

caption Ivanka Trump in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 20, 2018. source Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

The Daily Mail reported that Trump wore the Oscar de la Renta two-piece set while attending the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 30, 2018. Her top reportedly cost $2,490, while her navy skirt retailed for $1,190.

Ivanka also carried a $275 handbag from her clothing line, which has since gone out of business.

On April 17, 2018, Ivanka wore a futuristic ensemble, which retailed for a combined total of $3,239.

According to Footwear News, Ivanka’s pink, cape-style dress was designed by Alex Perry and retailed for $2,289. She also wore a $950 pair of bejeweled heels from Jimmy Choo.

Ivanka then wore one of her most expensive looks to date, a $12,888 gown, at the April 2018 state dinner.

caption Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a state dinner on April 24, 2018. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

For the event, which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ivanka chose a sleeveless ensemble from the American fashion label Rodarte, Metro reported during the event.

The gown was pastel-pink with black polka dots, and featured a floral embellishment above its tiered skirt.

Two months later, in June 2018, Ivanka donned a long pair of khaki pants with a $1,490 price tag.

Ivanka wore the $1,490 trousers, which were designed by Oscar de la Renta, while heading to Camp David for a family retreat, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time, Ivanka was criticized for wearing the expensive pants outdoors, where the hem appeared to touch the grass as she walked.

Later in June 2018, Ivanka arrived in New Jersey wearing a $2,110 dress designed by Emilia Wickstead.

According to Express, she wore the dress to an event that celebrated working American parents. The ensemble featured a button-up top with short sleeves, and was paired with simple black heels.

In April 2019, Ivanka visited Ethiopia in a $1,655 floral dress, also by Emilia Wickstead.

caption Ivanka Trump in Ethiopia on April 15. source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

She met with Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde on April 15, and wore the floral dress designed by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion. While the dress once retailed for $1,655, it is on sale for $662 at the time of writing.

That same month, the White House advisor stepped out in a $3,395 pantsuit and $675 heels.

caption Ivanka Trump at the Milken Institute Global Conference on April 29. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Her powder-blue suit was designed by Partow, and featured a slight flare at its sleeves and ankles. The suit jacket and matching pants are now on sale, but once retailed for $2,082 and $1,313 respectively.

For shoes, Trump chose a classic pair of Gianvito Rossi black pumps, which are currently available to purchase for $675.

On a trip to the UK in June 2019, Ivanka donned a white, two-piece ensemble that cost approximately $3,053.

caption Ivanka Trump and Sir Roy Strong at Westminster Abbey on June 3. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to the Evening Standard, the outfit was created by Alessandra Rich, a designer who frequently creates clothing for the British royal family. Trump’s pleated midi skirt is said to have cost $1,081 (£855), while her matching peplum shirt is said to have cost $1,972 (£1,558.98).

During the same visit, Ivanka arrived at the royal banquet on June 3 wearing an $11,720 (£9,267 GBP) dress from Carolina Herrera.

The pastel-blue gown was covered in a floral print, and featured a button-up, collared top. She wore the look – which some felt was too casual – to a royal banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

She later wore $3,130 worth of Burberry clothing.

On June 4, she paired a $1,190 sheer top from the brand with a matching $1,190 pleated skirt. To complete the ensemble, Ivanka wore a $750 pair of Burberry patent-leather pumps.

More recently, Ivanka wore a $2,990 Oscar de la Renta dress and $709 (£561 GBP) Manolo Blahnik shoes at her father’s reelection kickoff rally.

Her white, short-sleeved dress, which is currently on sale at Neiman Marcus, has an orange floral detail near the shoulder and a belt at the waist. Ivanka’s shoes are also available to purchase from the same website at the time of writing.