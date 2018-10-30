Experience a Vibrant Way to Stay with Dorsett – Your Rewards

Reward yourself with our new global loyalty programme, offering you a diverse menu of rewards designed to enrich your stay with hotels under the Dorsett and d.Collection brands

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – October 30, 2018 – Dorsett Hospitality International — one of Asia’s fastest-growing 4-star hotel groups with 54 hotels establishing a global presence in 27 countries and cities worldwide, and more properties in the development pipeline — will soon be unveiling its new ‘Dorsett — Your Rewards‘ loyalty programme which will pilot in 15 hotels across Asia, Europe and Oceania under its Dorsett and d.Collection brands.









Members of the loyalty programme will be delighted by a range of thoughtfully tailored rewards, and enjoy the ultimate travel experience through the hotel group’s partnerships, providing internationally-renowned services across industries such as transport, beauty and more.

Guests enrolled in the programme are invited to celebrate in style with special birthday offers. Other exclusive ‘Dorsett — Your Rewards’ benefits include free room upgrades to suites, complimentary breakfast, and guaranteed late check-out times of up to 4 hours.





A defining feature of the ‘Dorsett — Your Rewards’ loyalty programme is its unique ‘part-cash, part-points‘ model which allows members to redeem rewards any time they wish, no matter how many points they’ve amassed.

“As a Hong Kong homegrown brand, we’re proud to share the vibrant hospitality and forward-thinking service culture that embodies the Hong Kong spirit with the world. The ‘Dorsett — Your Rewards’ loyalty programme is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our guests for choosing to stay with us,” says the hotel group’s Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Anita Chan.

There are four tiers of membership — Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum — under the loyalty programme and members will be automatically upgraded as they accrue more room nights stayed per year. To celebrate the programme’s debut in November, guests who sign up between now and 31 December 2018 will receive a free membership upgrade to Silver and be able to access all the benefits exclusive to the tier on their next stay with Dorsett.