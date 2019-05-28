9 Father’s Day experience gifts that you and Dad can enjoy together — from concert tickets to cooking classes

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

For many dads, the best Father’s Day gift is some quality family time.

So, instead of a traditional Father’s Day gift, treat Dad to a fun activity.

Whether it’s a night out to see his favorite band or a simple family dinner, we rounded up nine experiences that make great Father’s Day gifts for any dad.

Out of all the gifts Dad could ask for this Father’s Day, the one that probably tops the list is one of the easiest and most affordable: to spend more time with you!

This Father’s Day, treat Dad to a fun activity that you’ve arranged. Whether you choose to plan a big family affair on Father’s Day or block out a date in the calendar to schedule a fun experience for just the two of you, you can be sure Dad will appreciate the thoughtfulness of an experiential gift.

You can always pair one of these activities with a small gift if you still want to make sure Dad gets to unwrap something. But, the good news is, planning a fun activity for Father’s Day doesn’t need to be super expensive or elaborate – all that matters is that you get some quality family time.

Here are nine awesome activities you and Dad can enjoy together for a memorable Father’s Day gift:

A movie night

For the ultimate movie buff, there’s nothing better than catching a good flick at the theater. If that sounds like your Dad’s idea of a fun night out, treat him to a real cinematic experience. Buy the tickets in advance at Fandango so you can skip the lines and spend your time waiting at the concession stand instead.

A family dinner

Holidays like Father’s Day are the perfect excuse to get the whole family around the table to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal together. Impress Dad with your cooking chops by whipping up a classic Spanish Paella. This kit has almost everything you need to make the dish, like the classic paella pan, rice paddle, Bomba rice, chorizo, and smoked paprika.

A cooking class

Whether he can whip up a beef bourguignon with ease or counts peanut butter and jelly as his signature dish, he’ll probably enjoy stepping up his kitchen repertoire and picking up some new cooking skills. Cozymeal offers a wide range of cooking classes – everything from basic knife skills to pasta-making – for home cooks of all levels taught by professional chefs in cities all over the US.

A live show

Whether it’s baseball or classic rock that he loves best, tickets to a live show of any sort are a surefire way to make Dad smile. It’s a fun way to spend some time together and get to see your favorite team play or your favorite musicians and actors perform. Stubhub has tickets to just about every sports game, concert, and play, so it’s a reliable spot to grab a pair for a fun event near you.

A beer tasting

If craft beers are his thing, he’ll love learning about how they’re made – and getting to taste them, too. If you’re too young to join him, give him an extra ticket to bring a partner or friend. If you’re old enough, make it a fun family affair.

A staycation

You don’t have to take Dad too far to make him feel like he’s on a vacation. Book a cool Airbnb somewhere nearby, or even in your own hometown, for a little staycation. Dine at some new restaurants, check out some local attractions, and just enjoy some leisurely activities together.

A family picnic

A family picnic is a fun, affordable, and low-key activity that’s just special enough for Father’s Day. Bring Dad to his favorite park or grassy spot and surprise him with a picnic basket with the works – a blanket, flatware, utensils, and all of his favorite foods inside. Let him keep the basket so he’s prepared for all of his picnic adventures to come.

A spa day

Being a dad can be a tough job. If he deserves some extra relaxation, treat him to a spa day this Father’s Day. Go for a calming massage, a detoxifying sauna session, or let him pick whatever treatment is his favorite.

A workout class

If he loves getting in a good sweat, he’ll enjoy trying out all kinds of exciting new workouts. ClassPass lets you try exercise classes at the trendy, fun boutique studios in your area for a fraction of the usual price – so he can bounce between yoga, pilates, boxing, or whatever else he’s feeling. Get Dad a ClassPass gift card, which he can put towards a membership. Set a date and book the same class, or a few classes, with your favorite workout buddy.