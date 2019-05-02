7 experiential Mother’s Day gifts you and Mom can enjoy together

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

There are lots of gifts you can give Mom this Mother’s Day – we’ve even been making lists of them.

One of the best gifts you can give Mom is simple and totally free: some quality time spent together.

That’s why we’re outlining some activities that make great shared experiences for you and Mom, and happen to make special Mother’s Day gifts too.

There are so many ways to show Mom how much you appreciate her this Mother’s Day. Whether it’s a nice piece of jewelry to add to her collection or a new smart speaker to keep her connected, there are a lot of great gifts out there. But, there’s one gift that you can always count on to make Mom happy – time spent with you.

This Mother’s Day, get Mom something that doesn’t need wrapping paper. Instead, treat her to an experience that you can share. It doesn’t need to be an expensive or extravagant plan, but you can be sure it’ll be one of the most memorable gifts she gets.

Here are 7 experiences you and Mom can share, making them perfect Mother’s Day gifts:

A cooking class

A cooking class is a fun and educational activity you can enjoy together. Cozymeal offers a large range of cooking classes taught by professional chefs in cities across the US. Learn how to sharpen your knife skills, whip up classic Indian cuisine, or make your favorite shapes of pasta from scratch. The best part is that when you’re done, you get to taste the fruits of your labor and you can both go home with some new cooking skills to bring to the kitchen.

A movie night

Netflix, Hulu, and an abundance of streaming services have made it easier than ever to watch films from home. That’s what makes a night out to the movies feel even more like a special occasion. Treat Mom to a classic movie night on you – popcorn and candy included. Head to Fandango to buy the tickets in advance so you don’t have to wait in any long lines, expect maybe at the concession stand.

A staycation

You don’t have to take Mom across the world to make her feel like she’s on vacation. Book an Airbnb in your hometown – or a short drive away – for the weekend. Make an itinerary of fun activities you don’t usually do, restaurants you’ve never tried before, and spots you’ve still yet to check out to fill your time. It’s a fun way to experience your area in a whole new light, and who better to share that with than your mom?

A paint and sip class

Learn or refresh your painting skills with an art class that also lets you drink wine and beer. A glass (or a few glasses) of her favorite blend should help get that creativity flowing. It’s a really unique activity that you’ll both enjoy. Plus, in the end, you get to keep your very own masterpieces.

A spa day

Mom deserves to be pampered. Treat her to some much-needed rest and relaxation with a spa day. Whether she’s all about exfoliating facials, tension-releasing massages, or luxurious mani/pedi appointments, Bliss has all kinds of indulgent treatments. Give her a gift card, so you two can pore over the menu together and each pick out something you love. If you don’t live near a Bliss spa, check out Groupon for spa deals in your area.

A concert

Maybe you share a love of country music. Or, maybe your best memories with Mom include singing along to the radio every morning on your drive to school. Whatever the case, if you both love music, there’s no better way to enjoy it than a night spent at a fun concert. Stubhub has tickets to just about every concert everywhere, so you can be sure you’ll find something you both like. Grab two tickets to see one of your favorite musicians together and prepare for an unforgettable evening.

A workout class

Whether it’s spin, barre, yoga, boxing, or pilates, group fitness classes bring tons of energy and motivation to regular workouts. ClassPass lets you try exercise classes at the trendy, fun boutique studios in your area for a fraction of the usual price. Get Mom a ClassPass gift card, which she can put towards a membership of her own. Then, set a date and book the same class with your perfect workout buddy.

