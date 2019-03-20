Here is who the experts are picking to make the Final Four in March Madness

- source
- Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
- We looked over the brackets and picks of college basketball experts to get their predictions for the Final Four.
- This year’s NCAA Tournament looks like top-heavy bracket, with most experts choosing No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to make the Final Four and win the whole tournament.
While everyone likes to consider themselves college basketball experts by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around, when filling out a bracket, sometimes it’s best to look to those who truly are experts.
With March Madness upon us, we surveyed the brackets and picks of several prominent college basketball analysts for their Final Four predictions.
It should come as no surprise that Duke is a heavy favorite, but this year seems especially top-heavy, with most experts picking No. 1 seeds like UNC and Virginia to also make the Final Four.
Here’s who the experts are picking in March Madness this year:
ESPN
Jay Bilas: Duke, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina – North Carolina wins the whole thing
Seth Greenberg: Duke, Texas Tech, Virginia, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Dick Vitale: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Jay Williams: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky – Kentucky wins the whole thing
Jeff Borzello: Duke, Texas Tech, Virginia, North Carolina – Duke wins the whole thing
Rece Davis: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, North Carolina – Duke wins the whole thing
Seth Walder: Virginia Tech, Gonzaga, Virginia, Kentucky – Gonzaga wins the whole thing
CBS
Gary Parrish: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, North Carolina – Duke wins the whole thing
Matt Norlander: Michigan State, Gonzaga, Virginia, North Carolina – Virginia wins the whole thing
Jerry Palm: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Chip Patterson: Duke, Texas Tech, Villanova, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Kyle Boone: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Josh Nagel: Michigan State, Gonzaga, Virginia, Kentucky – Virginia wins the whole thing
The Athletic
Seth Davis: Duke, Gonzaga, Purdue, Kentucky – Duke wins the whole thing
Dana O’Neil: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Iowa State – Gonzaga wins the whole thing
Nicole Auerbach: Duke, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina – North Carolina wins the whole thing
Others
Andy Katz: Michigan State, Gonzaga, Tennessee, North Carolina – Gonzaga wins the whole thing
Jeff Goodman: Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia, Kentucky – Gonzaga wins the whole thing
