These 22 sketches make complicated financial concepts simple enough to fit on a napkin

By
Tanza Loudenback, Libby Kane, Business Insider US
-
These sketches explain everything from interest to insurance.

caption
These sketches explain everything from interest to insurance.
source
Napkin Finance

  • Napkin Finance is a multimedia company that aims to break down complicated financial concepts through text, video, and illustrations.
  • It covers topics like insurance, stocks, debt, student loans, crowdfunding, estate planning, and even bitcoin.
  • Every explanation is simple enough to fit on a napkin.

Tina Hay doesn’t think in numbers.

In 2002, enrolled in a finance class while pursuing her MBA from Harvard Business School, she realized that her classmates who came from the world of banking and consulting were acing the coursework without a problem, while she struggled to master the concepts foreign to her liberal arts background.

So, she started to draw.

“I think more visually,” Hay told Business Insider. “I’ve always put numbers into illustrations and understood them that way, especially finances and money.”

Hay didn’t stop sketching, and today, her business school drawings have turned into something bigger: Napkin Finance, a multimedia company that aims to introduce people to complicated financial concepts through videos, text, and of course … napkins.

We’re not talking bar napkins with a few pen strokes on the back, but rather digital illustrations that go through months of development between former bankers, financial advisers, and an illustrator to nail the perfect visual intro to nuanced concepts such as compound interest, student loans, and credit scores. The Napkin Finance team has even collaborated with Michelle Obama’s Better Make Room initiative to create a course on navigating the financial side of college admissions.

Below, 22 of the most popular and beloved explainers from the Napkin Finance team:

Bitcoin

source
Napkin Finance

Compound interest

source
Napkin Finance

Robo advisors

source
Napkin Finance

Building credit

source
Napkin Finance

Bull and bear markets

source
Napkin Finance

Crowdfunding

source
Napkin Finance

Stocks

source
Napkin Finance

Interest

These sketches explain everything from interest to insurance.

source
Napkin Finance

Budget

source
Napkin Finance

Paying for college

source
Napkin Finance

Student loans

source
Napkin Finance

FAFSA

source
Napkin Finance

Liquidity

source
Napkin Finance

Risk vs. reward

source
Napkin Finance

Long-term care insurance

source
Napkin Finance

Estate planning

source
Napkin Finance

Break-even point

source
Napkin Finance

Remittance transfer

source
Napkin Finance

Internal rate of return

source
Napkin Finance

Insurance

source
Napkin Finance

How to finance a startup

source
Napkin Finance

EBITDA

source
Napkin Finance