Here’s what the Chinese zodiac says about you

Chinese New Year takes place on February 5 this year. In honor of the Lunar New Year, here’s an explanation of the Chinese zodiac, and what it means for you.

The Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle, with an animal representing each year. Chinese zodiacs are determined by birth year, so each zodiac gets the spotlight once every 12 years.

According to Chinese folklore, the order of these signs was determined by a race, which was won by a clever rat who rode on an ox’s back until it was able to cross the finish line first. Thus, the Rat is the first animal, followed by the Ox.

This year is the year of the Pig, which according to experts could mean it will be an unlucky year for anyone born under this sign. It will, however, bring some luck to other signs, according to astrologers.

Keep reading to see what your sign’s personality is like, according to the Chinese zodiac.

These astrology posts are just for fun. There’s no scientific guarantee that any predictions of the Chinese zodiac will or will not come true.

People born in the Year of the Rat are quite charismatic.

Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

People born in this year are clever and charming. They’re curious, but are sometimes too motivated by money.

People born in the Year of the Ox are direct and know what they want.

Years: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Those born under this sign are persistent and straightforward. They have strong faith and can be seen as stubborn in their old ways.

Anyone born under the Year of the Tiger is thought to be courageous.

Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Tiger people are thought to be brave and independent. They’re respected for their deep thoughts and courageous actions, but sometimes show off when accomplishing something.

People born in the Year of the Rabbit are genuine and like everyone to get along.

Years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

People born under this sign are popular because they’re sincere and avoid conflict. Though they’re sensitive, they also hesitate, which makes them lose out on chances.

People born under the Year of the Dragon are spirited and considered lucky.

Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

The dragon is a powerful sign, considered to be quite auspicious. People born under this year are energetic and excitable. They hate hypocrisy and gossip and can sometimes be a bit arrogant and impatient.

People born in the Year of the Snake are creative.

Years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snakes are a symbol of wisdom and wit, often seen as humorous and gifted in literature and art. However, the Snake can be overly suspicious, which makes them a bit paranoid.

Anyone born in the Year of the Horse is considered pretty laid-back and benevolent.

Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

People born under this sign are seen as warm-hearted and easygoing. Independence is one of their greatest strengths, but sometimes they’re overly frank with others.

People born in the Year of the Goat are considered artsy.

Years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The goat enjoys being alone with their thoughts. They’re creative thinkers and appreciate the arts. Though they’re economic and cautious, they can also be indecisive.

Anyone born in the Year of the Monkey is thought to be humorous and optimistic.

Years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

People born in the year of the monkey love to make people laugh. They’re generally energetic and upbeat, but sometimes lack self-control.

People born in the Year of the Rooster are very ethical.

Years: 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster people are honest, observant, and diligent. They seldom rely on other people in daily life, which can make them impatient when dealing with others.

Just like the animal the year is based on, anyone born in the Year of the Dog is thought to be extremely loyal.

Years: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Those born under this sign are fiercely loyal and can always keep a secret. They’re not afraid of the hardships in life, but they also tend to worry too much sometimes.

People born in the Year of the Pig are forgiving and genial.

Years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

People with this sign are nice and good-mannered. They’re always forgiving of other people’s mistakes, which at times can translate to naiveté and gullibility.

