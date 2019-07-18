Explore A Fascinating World of Game & Amusement Equipment In BANGKOK This AUGUST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 18 July 2019 – The global game and amusement equipment market enjoys a robust growth and is predicted to reach USD 51.4 billion by 2022, according to the “2016-2022 Report on China’s Amusement Equipment Market Analysis and Investment Prospects” released by Bosi Data Research Center. Southeast Asia, with its fast-growing middle-class population, has been emerging as a thriving market with tremendous growth potential for entertainment and recreation these recent years.













To open up new business opportunities for regional and internationally-based suppliers and buyers, Hong Kong’s Comasia Limited and China’s Guangdong Entertainment & Game Industry Association have teamed up to jointly organise the brand-new ASIAN ELECTRONIC GAME & AMUSEMENT EQUIPMENT EXPO (AEGAE EXPO) which will run 21 — 23 August, 2019 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) to feature the hottest arcade games and amusement machines mainly from mainland China.





On show will be a diverse variety of family-friendly game machines & amusement equipment, including claw cranes, redemption games, VR/AR equipment, carnival fun game machines, ride-on game machines, indoor game & amusement equipment, arcade games, etc.





“China’s ambitious Belt & Road Initiative (B&R) is set to help promote the business partnerships and trading activities among countries along the B&R. Noting the surging demand for family entertainment centres and recreational options, we see great potential for amusement industry players entering the Southeast Asia and ASEAN marketplace,” said Director of Comasia Limited Peter Cheung. “To be staged in Thailand the key sourcing hub in the booming ASEAN economic community, AEGAE EXPO is poised to be an exceptional sourcing destination where all comers will find the latest and most innovative game and amusement machines under one roof.”





Trade buyers can now reserve their FREE Admission Badges for the Expo by registering online at www.aegaee.com.





Another event taking place concurrently, the ASIA LIFESTYLE EXPO, will feature another 400 exhibitors to showcase a plethora of well-designed and exciting lifestyle & consumer products, including gifts & premiums, toys, garments & apparel, fashion accessories, skincare & wellness, smart living gadgets, arts & grafts, housewares, etc.



