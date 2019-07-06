Multiple people are injured after a major explosion wiped out a large chunk of a Florida mall

- source
- Authorities said a gas explosion caused multiple injuries and wiped out much of a shopping center in Florida.
- Pictures and videos posted on social media show The Fountains shopping center in Plantation reduced to shattered glass and wood covering the parking lot.
- Police and firefighters from surrounding counties responded to the scene.
Multiple injuries have been reported after a gas explosion wiped out a huge chunk of a shopping center in Florida.
Pictures and videos posted on social media show a significant portion of The Fountains shopping center in Plantation blown to shattered glass and wood beams that litter the surrounding parking lot.
.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e
— Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019
The Plantation Fire Department tweeted that there were “multiple patients” in the incident.
Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients
SuD closed
— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019
Police and fire departments from nearby towns including Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, joined authorities from Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue at the scene, local outlets reported.
#BREAKING: Massive explosion at the Fountains in Plantation. This video was sent to me by my own cousin who was inside @LAFitness when it happened. The explosion was across the street, and it still caused this much damage at the gym. He’s ok. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kdpg589EGa
— Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) July 6, 2019
The shopping center’s LA Fitness complex seemed to be the most noticeably damaged storefront.
Crazy explosion at LA Fitness in Plantation, hope everybody is ok???????? pic.twitter.com/DhoZKOw1Tz
— Bash (@sebastianredick) July 6, 2019