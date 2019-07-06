Multiple people are injured after a major explosion wiped out a large chunk of a Florida mall

By
Ellen Cranley
-

source
Roy Ramos WPLG Twitter

  • Authorities said a gas explosion caused multiple injuries and wiped out much of a shopping center in Florida.
  • Pictures and videos posted on social media show The Fountains shopping center in Plantation reduced to shattered glass and wood covering the parking lot.
  • Police and firefighters from surrounding counties responded to the scene.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Multiple injuries have been reported after a gas explosion wiped out a huge chunk of a shopping center in Florida.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show a significant portion of The Fountains shopping center in Plantation blown to shattered glass and wood beams that litter the surrounding parking lot.

The Plantation Fire Department tweeted that there were “multiple patients” in the incident.

Police and fire departments from nearby towns including Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, joined authorities from Broward County Sheriff Fire Rescue at the scene, local outlets reported.

The shopping center’s LA Fitness complex seemed to be the most noticeably damaged storefront.