Police investigating ‘minor explosion’ at Southgate Tube station in London

A “minor explosion” at Southgate Tube station in North London has left several people injured, and the Metropolitan Police is now investigating.

Police were called to the station over reports of an explosion and people running a little after 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The station is now closed, and officers are on the scene. It’s not yet clear where in the station the explosion occurred.

There have also been reports of a suspicious package at the station.

Met officers are dealing with a suspicious package at #Southgate tube station. Cordons are in place and officers remain at the scene. We will update with more info as we get it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2018

BBC journalist Simon Jones reported on Twitter that a “small number of people” were treated for injuries at the scene.

“Police were called at 1903hrs on Tuesday, 19 June, to reports of an explosion and people running at Southgate underground station,” The Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Met officers remain at the scene along with colleagues from British Transport Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service. Cordons are in place and the station is closed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. We are not aware of any serious injury.”

This story is developing…