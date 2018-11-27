13 worthwhile Cyber Monday sales and deals that are still going on right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption You can still save up to $1,000 on a Burrow couch. source Burrow With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, you might think that the best online shopping deals are now nothing but a distant memory. If you missed the sales on the big days, couldn’t commit to a purchase day of, or just remembered something you really wanted to buy but totally forgot – you’re in luck. Some of the best Cyber Monday sales have been extended so you can still shop them right now. We already scoured the web to see what sales and deals are still going on out there, and we’re impressed with the continued savings. From the niche startups to big-box retailers, there’s plenty of stores still hosting great deals you can take advantage of right now. Read on for 13 great Cyber Week deals that are still going on right now: To potentially save more, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.

A Hulu subscription for just 99¢ a month

If you’re trying to cut your cable costs or have been wanting to get set up with a streaming service, this deal is too good to pass up. You can get an annual Hulu subscription for just $0.99 a month. That means a year’s worth of access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals and shows that are on cable right now, all at a monthly price that’s less than your morning latte.

Buy one, get one free eyewear (plus an extra 15% off) at EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is one of our go-tos for stylish and affordable eyewear. If you like to have a few different frame options that you can switch up with your outfits rather than just one everyday pair, you’ll love EyeBuyDirect’s huge selection. Right now is a great time to stock up on some fun frames with EyeBuyDirect’s extended Cyber Monday sale. When you buy one pair, you’ll get another free, plus an extra 15% off your order with the code “GOBOGO” at checkout.

Save 25% or more on great denim and basics from Mott & Bow

Mott & Bow was built on the idea that consumers should be able to get premium denim at a lower price. They’ve delivered on this promise with comfortable, flattering, and quality-made denim that hovers around $100 a pair. They’ve also expanded into cashmere sweaters, and even shirts and T-shirts, which are all made with the same mantra in mind. Right now, you can save 25% on everything at Mott & Bow, but you’ll save 30% on your order if you spend over $200, or 35% on your order if you spend over $300.

Save more on a Leesa mattress and get a free pillow

You spend about a third of your life sleeping, so you deserve a really great mattress. There are plenty of bed-in-a-box mattress options out there, but Leesa’s original foam and luxury Sapira hybrid are some of our favorites. Right now, our readers can get an exclusive discount of $235 for a Sapira mattress and $160 for a Leesa mattress, plus a free pillow ($75 value), with the code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout.

Save 10% on a Casper mattress

If you missed Cyber Monday, you can still take advantage of Casper’s Giving Tuesday deal. In the spirit of giving, Casper is giving you 10% off your mattress order with the code “GIVING10“. More importantly, they’re giving back too. For every mattress sold today, Casper will donate a set of sheets to the American Red Cross.

Save big on TVs at Best Buy

Get 30% off sitewide at Adidas

From durable training sneakers to cool tracksuits and tees, Adidas has made its way into the closets of athletes and the fashion-focused alike. If you’re thinking about picking up any of its styles, now is a great time. Everything on the site is 30% off, including styles that rarely ever go on sale, plus you’ll find even deeper discounts on some categories like fleece and hoodies. Today is the last day to use the code “CYBER2018” at checkout and take advantage of this great deal.

Save up to 25% on MVMT watches

A nice watch is not only practical, but adds sophistication to your wardrobe. Still, it can be hard to find a watch that looks classic and high-quality at a comfortable price. MVMT is a startup making stylish watches in modern and timeless styles that all cost about $200 or less. Right now, you can save up to 25% on their wide selection of watches (and sunglasses, too), so you can find a nice one that won’t cost you a month’s (or a few months’) rent.

Save up to $1,000 on a Burrow sofa

Does a high-quality sofa that only takes 10 minutes to assemble sound too good to be true? Well, that’s what Burrow is doing. Their mid-ranged priced sofas are easy to assemble and come in a simple mid-century design that fits well in pretty much any space. They also have cozy throws and pillows that go nicely with their seating options. Right now through December 2, the more you spend, the more you can save at Burrow.

Get $150 off $1,000+, $250 off $1,250, $350 off $1,500+, $500 off $2,000+, $700 off $2,500+, and $1,000 off $3,000+ with code “HOLIDAY18” at checkout.

Save 25% on every pair of shoes at M.Gemi

There’s no better way to walk right into winter than with a great new pair of shoes. M.Gemi has a great selection of shoes for men and women, with unique takes on classic shapes. The Corsa Ankle Booties (pictured above), are some of the most comfortable we’ve ever tried – so it’s safe to say we’re pretty pumped about the fact that M.Gemi is offering 25% off every single pair of their shoes.

Save up to 80% across all categories at Wayfair

If you need any type of furniture or decor for your home, Wayfair is worth checking out. They carry a wide range of brands, with products that fit all different tastes and budgets. For their Cyber Week sale, they’re offering huge discounts across the board. You’ll find area rugs, wall art and decor for up to 80% off. Bedding can be found for up to 75% off. Major appliances, furniture, living-room must haves, and holiday decorations for up to 70% off. You’ll also find closeout deals on last-chance finds.

Save an extra 25% on select styles at Nike

Whether you need a new pair of running sneakers or cool athleisure shoes to wear everyday, Nike has something for you. Plus, right now they have a stocked Cyber Monday collection. While Cyber Monday is technically over, this collection is still around and boasting a selection of over two thousand shoes, apparel, and some gear on sale. With the code “CYBER” you can save an extra 25% on these styles.

Save 20% sitewide at Bombas

Socks have come to be one of the more dull purchases of adulthood. You get them when you need them and you don’t really care about the brand. But it turns out that your socks actually do matter – a lot. That’s why Bombas spent two years perfecting their socks, with features of smart and unique engineering made to provide the most comfortable, supportive pairs possible. Bombas also donates one pair of socks for every pair sold. If you want to see if the Bombas hype is real (we think so, but try it for yourself), now is a great time because you can save 20% off everything. Just use the code “BIGHOLIDAY20” at checkout.

