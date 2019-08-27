There’s a way to get Disney Plus for less than $4 a month if you sign up before September 2

caption “The Mandalorian” source Disney

Disney is offering Disney Plus, its upcoming Netflix competitor, at a discount for a limited time if you sign up for three years of it.

The offer allows you to sign up for Disney Plus for a three-year subscription for $140.97, which amounts to $3.92 a month.

That’s 33% of the original yearly price, which is $69.99 (or $6.99 per month, if you bill monthly).

Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, launches November 12 for $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. That’s already a very competitive price. For reference, Netflix’s most popular plan is $12.99 per month.

But there’s a way for potential subscribers to get Disney Plus for even less money per month.

Disney is offering new and old member of D23 – its official fan club, which includes a free tier – Disney Plus at a discount for a limited time.

The offer allows D23 members to sign up for a three-year subscription to Disney Plus for $46.99 per year ($140.97 for three years). That’s 33% off the original yearly price and amounts to about $3.92 a month.

The offer is available to D23 “general,” “gold,” or “gold family” members from August 26 to September 2. If you don’t already have a D23 membership, have no fear: You can sign up before September 2 for the free general membership and still be able to get the Disney Plus discount.

A bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with commercials), and ESPN Plus will also be available on November 12 for $12.99 a month.

Disney Plus will eventually include, among other things, eight original Marvel TV series and four “Star Wars” shows. The first live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” will be available to stream at launch. Disney Plus will also include, at launch, the entire “Star Wars” film saga, Disney’s library of animated classics, and the first 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” which Disney acquired in the Fox merger.

Here are your three current options for getting a Disney Plus subscription: