Extra Space Asia Opens Its 10th Facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19th December 2019 – Extra Space Asia, a pioneer in the self-storage industry in Asia, celebrated a milestone by opening its 10th facility in Singapore this week. The new facility is strategically located at Toa Payoh, and is easily accessible via public transport. Extra Space Toa Payoh spans over 50,000sqft with 6 floors, and has a variety of storage types available for personal, business and even wine storage.













Based on data from Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), as home prices in Singapore hit a record high over the past 5 years, where the private residential property index increased by 0.9 per cent to 152.2 points in the third quarter of 2019[1], living spaces are fast becoming an increasingly sought-after luxury for many.





Serving the growing demand for Self-Storage

To that end, the self-storage pioneer seized the timely opportunity to acquire its fellow competitor, Store 11 Self Storage. The continual expansion has always been part of the strategic plan to meet the increasing demand for storage space.





“Extra Space Asia is delighted and honored to launch its 10th facility in Singapore. We are determined to ensure that our customers are living life the way it should be, free of the stress that is brought upon by clutter and the lack of space,” said Extra Space Asia’s CEO, Mr. Kenneth Worsdale. “With our state-of-the-art security systems in place, we hope to give our customers peace of mind knowing that their belongings are safe with us.”





As more companies are springing up in the self-storage industry, Extra Space Asia aims to stand out by emphasizing on the element of human touch. “We take great pride in ensuring that all our customers enjoy a seamless storage experience,” said Mr. Worsdale.





With continuous expansions in sight, Extra Space Asia shows no signs of slowing down in deepening its footprint in the region. Plans are underway to launch Extra Space Asia’s 4th facility in Malaysia in 2020, amongst ongoing developments in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan.





Extra Space Toa Payoh is located at 11, Block D Lor 3 Toa Payoh, #01-42, 319579.





[1] Urban Redevelopment Authority. (2019, July 1). URA releases flash estimate of 3rd Quarter 2019 private residential property price index. Retrieved from https://www.ura.gov.sg/Corporate/Media-Room/Media-Releases/pr19-42

About Extra Space Asia

Extra Space Asia is Asia’s leading self-storage provider offering self-storage facilities and services to individuals, families, and businesses in densely populated Asian cities facing space constraints. Extra Space Asia operates 45 facilities across Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan, encompassing over 1.5 million square feet of space. For more information, visit Extra Space Asia at https://www.extraspaceasia.com.sg/



