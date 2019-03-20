Extraordinary Journeys! Exceptional Deals! Find Them All at Travel Revolution 2019 – The Event

By
Media OutReach
-

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2019 – Say no to the ordinary and travel the extraordinary, revolutionary holidays start right in the heart of the city! From Friday to Sunday, 29 to 31 March, 11am to 9pm daily, head down to Marina Bay Sands basement 2 Expo Halls D and E for Travel Revolution 2019 — The Event, organised by Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association (SOTAA) and supported by official card American Express and official travel insurer AIG. Admission is free.


The bi-annual travel fair offers a plethora of extraordinary journeys. Bona fide travel junkies can check off their ultimate bucket list destinations from South America, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Iran, Israel, Jordan to Central Asia. Those seeking authentic unique experiences can look forward to Antarctica and Artic expedition cruises, organised tours hunting for Aurora Australis or Southern Lights, the quieter sister of the famous Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights that can only be found in the Southern Hemisphere, once-in-a lifetime trips accompanied by professional photographers, campervan or self-drive convoys and other thematic tours such as glamping, wildebeest migration and stargazing.

 

Said Ms Kay Swee Pin, president of SOTAA, “Into its fifth consecutive year and ninth instalment, the event that is also fondly known as MBS travel fair or TR fair has seen oversubscription of its booths with strong support from travel agencies and trade partners. No effort has been spared in putting together the highly-anticipated travel fair for those seeking to fuel their wanderlust, escape their everyday or create unforgettable moments with their loved ones”.

 

Besides exceptional deals of one-for-one offers, half-price offers for the second person, free stay, flights or cruises, family savings and group discounts, a bonanza of gifts awaits at the travel fair. Redeem Samsonite 20″ / 25″ / 28″ Enwrap Spinner with $2888 / $4888 / $6888 spend respectively on eligible American Express Cards,  one-for-one airport lounge access pass and $10 dining voucher with Ready To Travel, as well as a set of Traveloc Express padlock with security seals worth $20 with $2,00 spend. Get discounts and gifts with AIG travel insurance purchase. Drivers can also enjoy $8.56 per entry parking with any spend.

 

The lucky ones may just have another holiday lined up sooner than they think if they are picked as one of 20 winners in the grand draw! Win air tickets to USA, Europe and Asia, Broome Western Australia holiday, cruise holiday, staycations and more with any spend! Charge to American Express Cards and get double chance of winning!

 

See list of exhibitors as attached. Images can be downloaded here https://www.dropbox.com/sh/faufzko3fkx1gam/AAAcJp4tw-zBIRRkjfbno3wAa?dl=0.


Travel Revolution 2019 — The Event

29 — 31 March (Friday — Sunday)

11am — 9pm

Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Halls D & E

Free Admission

www.TravelRevolution.sg


革新旅游2019顶级盛会

32931日（星期五至日）

上午11时至晚上9

滨海湾金沙地下2DE展厅

入场免费

www.TravelRevolution.sg


Exhibitors

参展商

Hall        Booth

展厅     展台

AIG

AIG

E          D1

Album Networks

Album Networks

E          D23

American Express

美国运通

D/E      D12/22

Apple Vacations Singapore

蘋果旅遊

E          D15

ASA Holidays

中欧航旅

E          A1

Asia Global Vacation

环亚旅游

E          D13

Assets Prestige Alliance (APA)

升捷联盟

E          C7

Chan Brothers Express —

Club Med Leading Booking Centre

Chan Brothers Express —

地中海俱乐部首选预订中心

E          D8

Chan Brothers Travel 

曾兄弟旅行社

D          A5

Chan Brothers Worldwide Cruise Centre

曾兄弟世界邮轮中心

D          C9

Chan’s World Holidays

曾兄弟世界旅游

E          D4

China National Tourist Office in Singapore

中国驻新加坡旅游办事处

E          C4

Citibank Singapore

花旗银行(新加坡)

E          D7

CS Travel

星光旅游

E          C8

CTC Travel

大通旅游

D          A4

Dream Cruises

星梦邮轮

E          D3

GOMO

GOMO

E          D25

H.I.S. Travel

H.I.S. Travel

E          D18

Jun-Air Travel 

经典旅游策划机构

E          C5

Korea Tourism Organization

韩国旅游发展局

E          D17

LGE Travel / Apple Holidays

LGE Travel / Apple Holidays

E          C6

Nam Ho Travel

南和旅行社

D          C2

Natural Elements

Natural Elements

D          D30

New Zealand

新西兰

E          D6

PYO Travel

PYO Travel

E          D19

Ready To Travel by SATS

Ready To Travel by SATS

E          D20

Resorts World Sentosa

名胜世界

E          D24

SA Tours

中美旅游

E          A2

Sembcorp Power

Sembcorp Power

D          D28

Singapore Airlines

新加坡航空公司

E          C1

Super Travels Group

超级旅游集团

E          A3

Trafalgar

Trafalgar

E          D26

Travel Alliances

Travel Alliances

E          D2

Travel Guide

Travel Guide

D          D31

Travel Star

星和旅游

E          C3

Traveloc

Traveloc

D          D29

UOB Cards

UOB Cards

E          D9

YLS — Road Trip Specialist

YLS – Road Trip Specialist

E          A6