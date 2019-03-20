Extraordinary Journeys! Exceptional Deals! Find Them All at Travel Revolution 2019 – The Event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2019 – Say no to the ordinary and travel the extraordinary, revolutionary holidays start right in the heart of the city! From Friday to Sunday, 29 to 31 March, 11am to 9pm daily, head down to Marina Bay Sands basement 2 Expo Halls D and E for Travel Revolution 2019 — The Event, organised by Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association (SOTAA) and supported by official card American Express and official travel insurer AIG. Admission is free.





The bi-annual travel fair offers a plethora of extraordinary journeys. Bona fide travel junkies can check off their ultimate bucket list destinations from South America, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Iran, Israel, Jordan to Central Asia. Those seeking authentic unique experiences can look forward to Antarctica and Artic expedition cruises, organised tours hunting for Aurora Australis or Southern Lights, the quieter sister of the famous Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights that can only be found in the Southern Hemisphere, once-in-a lifetime trips accompanied by professional photographers, campervan or self-drive convoys and other thematic tours such as glamping, wildebeest migration and stargazing.

Said Ms Kay Swee Pin, president of SOTAA, “Into its fifth consecutive year and ninth instalment, the event that is also fondly known as MBS travel fair or TR fair has seen oversubscription of its booths with strong support from travel agencies and trade partners. No effort has been spared in putting together the highly-anticipated travel fair for those seeking to fuel their wanderlust, escape their everyday or create unforgettable moments with their loved ones”.

Besides exceptional deals of one-for-one offers, half-price offers for the second person, free stay, flights or cruises, family savings and group discounts, a bonanza of gifts awaits at the travel fair. Redeem Samsonite 20″ / 25″ / 28″ Enwrap Spinner with $2888 / $4888 / $6888 spend respectively on eligible American Express Cards, one-for-one airport lounge access pass and $10 dining voucher with Ready To Travel, as well as a set of Traveloc Express padlock with security seals worth $20 with $2,00 spend. Get discounts and gifts with AIG travel insurance purchase. Drivers can also enjoy $8.56 per entry parking with any spend.

The lucky ones may just have another holiday lined up sooner than they think if they are picked as one of 20 winners in the grand draw! Win air tickets to USA, Europe and Asia, Broome Western Australia holiday, cruise holiday, staycations and more with any spend! Charge to American Express Cards and get double chance of winning!

See list of exhibitors as attached. Images can be downloaded here https://www.dropbox.com/sh/faufzko3fkx1gam/AAAcJp4tw-zBIRRkjfbno3wAa?dl=0.





Travel Revolution 2019 — The Event

29 — 31 March (Friday — Sunday)

11am — 9pm

Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Halls D & E

Free Admission

www.TravelRevolution.sg





革新旅游2019顶级盛会

3月29至31日（星期五至日）

上午11时至晚上9时

滨海湾金沙地下2楼D及E展厅

入场免费

www.TravelRevolution.sg



