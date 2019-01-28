Here’s what the cast of ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ looks like in real life

caption Zac Efron transformed for his role as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” is a biopic about Ted Bundy that premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2019. A theatrical release date has not yet been announced.

The story is told from the point of view of Bundy’s real-life longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer – who is named Liz Kendall in the film.

Filmmakers spoke to the real Kloepfer when they were writing to get a good grasp on the material, according to cast member Haley Joel Osment.

The film stars Zac Efron, Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Terry Kinney, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, and James Hetfield in his debut acting role.

Despite his notoriety and eventual death via electric chair in Florida in 1989 for his crimes, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Ted Bundy.

But it’s the unknown that fascinates us – particular with a figure of such complete horror. You wonder how he could possibly have gotten away with it for so long, and how no one close to him could have known.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” attempts to illustrate that unknown story.

It’s told from the point of view of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, who didn’t know or didn’t believe how evil he was for a very long time – even though she and her daughter lived a life at home with him every day.

Here’s what the stars of the film look like in real life.

Ted Bundy was arguably America’s most notorious serial killer in real life.

caption Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Zac Efron is one of the world’s biggest movie stars.

caption Prior to this role, Zac Efron was most well-known for his role as a teen heartthrob in “High School Musical.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liz Kendall is Ted’s longtime girlfriend.

caption Lily Collins plays Liz Kendall in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Liz Kendall (Lily Collins) is a character who is based on the real-life Elizabeth Kloepfer, and this story is entirely told from her point of view. According to costar Haley Joel Osment, the writers spoke to the real-life Kloepfer when working on the script to get it right.

Lily Collins has been in some of the most interesting projects of the year.

caption Lily Collins recently starred in the miniseries “Les Misérables.” source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Liz Kendall also has a young daughter when she meets Bundy.

caption Liz’s daughter, Tina’s biological father is not Ted Bundy. source Voltage Pictures

Carole Anne Boone is a coworker of Bundy’s at the Washington State Department of Emergency Services and later his wife and the mother of his daughter.

caption Kaya Scodelario plays Carole Anne Boone in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Kaya Scodelario doesn’t rock those oversized ’70s frames in real life.

caption Kaya Scodelario is perhaps most well known for playing Effie on “Skins.” source David M. Benett / Contributor

Officer Bob Hayward is a member of Utah law enforcement just trying to do his job.

caption James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Officer Hayward (James Hetfield) is the kind of guy for whom “if you see something, say something” is just a natural response to life.

Most people probably know James Hetfield better from his role as Metallica frontman.

caption Hetfield has also tried his hand at writing with “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” on his resume. source NBC / Contributor/GettyImages

This is the metal legend’s first acting role. He previously worked with director Joe Berlinger on the Metallica documentary, “Some Kind of Monster,” which was shot while the band recorded their eighth studio album “St. Anger.”

Florida prosecutor Larry Simpson is a man with a job to do.

caption Jim Parsons plays Larry Simpson in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Prosecuting violent crimes is a stressful, difficult job – but Simpson (Jim Parsons) is up to the task.

Jim Parsons has been acting his entire life, on both stage and screen — and has also done a lot of voice acting as well.

caption Jim Parsons has been in the acting world since 2002. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Best known for his role of Sheldon Cooper on “The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons has also recently appeared in the films “A Kid Like Jake” and “Hidden Figures.”

Judge Edward D. Cowart has one of the most significant duties in the story of Ted Bundy’s life.

caption John Malkovich plays Judge Edward D. Cowart in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Voltage Pictures

Judge Edward D. Cowart (John Malkovich) did not, in real life, live to see Bundy’s execution – having passed away of a heart attack two years prior to that event.

John Malkovich is always convincing across a wide range of character types.

caption John Malkovich is best known for starring in “Being John Malkovich.” source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

He was most recently seen by Netflix subscribers everywhere in smash horror hit “Bird Box.”

Terry Kinney plays Detective Mike Fisher, who investigates Bundy’s crimes in Colorado.

caption Terry Kinney plays Detective Mike Fisher in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Walter McBride / Contributor/GettyImages

Every notorious criminal needs a detective on the case – and Mike Fisher is hard at work.

Haley Joel Osment plays Jerry, one of Liz’s coworkers.

caption Haley Joel Osment plays Jerry in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” source Daniel Boczarski / Stringer/Getty

In an interview with Kevin Smith for IMDB ahead of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival – where “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” premiered – Osment said that there seemed to be some confusion around his character. Osment clarified that Jerry is just a regular office worker that Liz knows – not a detective, as some reports have said.

Angela Sarafyan plays Liz’s longtime friend, Joanna.

Most well known for her role as Clementine Pennyfeather in HBO’s “Westworld,” Sarafyan appears in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” as Liz Kendall’s longtime friend and a key part of her support system, Joanna.

