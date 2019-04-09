You can now buy an eye-shadow palette that looks like a cheeseburger, and it even comes in a takeout box

- source
- Glamlite Cosmetics has created a 16-shade eye-shadow palette that looks like a cheeseburger and is packaged in a takeout box.
- The Burger Palette, which retails for $40, will be sold exclusively on the brand’s website. It launches on April 10 at 8 a.m. PST.
- The palette includes a mix of matte, shimmer, and “diamond” shades, all of which are named after different burger toppings and side dishes.
- Previously, Glamlite Cosmetics created the the Pizza Palette, which included 18 eye-shadow shades inspired by ingredients such as “Pepperoni” and “Extra Cheese.”
From lipstick that looks like chocolate to blush that smells like peaches, there’s tons of food-inspired beauty products to buy. And now, Glamlite Cosmetics is bringing fast-food-inspired makeup to the market.
On April 10 at 8 a.m. PST, the online beauty brand will release the Burger Palette: an eye-shadow product that features 16 shades and looks like a cheeseburger. It retails for $40, and will be sold exclusively on the Glamlite Cosmetics website.
????THE WORLD'S MOST DELICIOUS BURGER IS FINALLY OFF THE GRILL AND READY TO BE SERVED!!! DUE TO THE EXTREMELY HIGH DEMAND, A SPECIAL BURGER PALETTE PRE-ORDER WILL OPEN THIS WEDNESDAY 4.10 AT 8AM PST WITH ORDERS SHIPPING STARTING ON 4.24 IN THE ORDER THEY WERE PLACED!!! GET READY FOR THE INTERNET TO BREAK AGAIN!!! WE EXPECT AN IMMEDIATE SELL OUT SO PRE-ORDER IS THE ONLY WAY TO GUARANTEE YOUR BURGER! ???? The Burger Palette contains 16 intensely vibrant shades inspired by the most popular and delicious burger toppings and sides. This ridiculously tasty palette contains 3 electrifying neon shades, 2 dazzling diamond shadows, 4 stunning shimmers and 7 ultra pigmented, buttery mattes with the most insane formula we have created to date! With mouthwatering toppings such as Avocado, Bacon, Onion Rings, Ketchup, Mustard, Red Onions, 1000 EYEland get ready to experience a "deliciousness" like you've never experienced before! What's your favorite topping? ???????????????????? $40 Only at www.glamlite.com April 10th! ???????????? ————- BURGER PALETTE PR SEARCH: We are looking for 50 makeup lovers and content creators to add to our PR list. To be considered, tag 3 of your favorite makeup bloggers below, and you can tag yourself as well. Our founder @ms.gisselle will be personally selecting people from the comments below. #glamlite #burgerpalette
Unlike most makeup products, the Burger Palette isn’t packaged in a simple cardboard box. Instead, the product comes in a red takeout container that looks like something you’d get at a restaurant.
It’s also wrapped in red-and-white “checkerboard grease paper to give you that authentic ‘diner’ feel,” according to the brand’s Instagram page.
"Let’s talk about packaging! The Burger Palette is all about the details. I wanted to give our foodies a unique experience. Every palette comes wrapped in a checkerboard grease paper to give you that authentic “diner” feel to it. The actual palette is made of high quality leatherette and the top “bun” is padded to create the feel of a real burger. This was the most expensive and complexed palette we have ever manufactured. It took THREE packaging companies working together to create each palette. Most people don’t know this but every product is fully designed by me. I learned graphic design when I was 11 years old. I spend weeks or even months working on the logos, different box designs, palette etc. Being the designer allows me to bring my vision to life. Burger palette is launching this month and will retail for $40. We are going to be shooting the reveal campaign very soon and I’m super excited. What do you think about the packaging? " – @ms.gisselle #burgerpalette #glamlite
Read more: Urban Decay is selling a new, sparklier version of its discontinued Naked palette
The actual eye-shadow palette also looks like a burger – its lid printed with a photo of a cheeseburger bun, and is padded to “create the feel of a real burger.”
Inside, the eye-shadow shades are arranged over a photo of a slice of cheese.
???? BURGER X GLAMLITE – SPRING 2019!!! ???? THE WORLD'S FIRST BURGER PALETTE IS FRESH OFF THE GRILL! ???????????? This mouthwatering gourmet burger includes 16 of America's most delicious toppings such as ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato ????, pickles, avocado????, bacon ????, and a variety of cheeses! ???? And that's not it! We're launching an entire epic collection like you've never seen before inspired by America's favorite fast foods! ???????????????????????????????? ARE YOU HUNGRY YET!?!? ???? ———————– BURGER PALETTE PR SEARCH: Our PR list is now open!!! To be considered, tag three of your favorite bloggers who you would like to see reviewing this palette. You can tag yourself as one of them if you wish! #burgerpalette #burger #trendmood1 #trendmood
But it’s not just the product’s packaging that’s reminiscent of a burger. Each shadow was named to represent a popular burger toppings or fast-food side dish – “Tomatoes” is a deep red, “Sweet Potato Fries” is a light orange, “Pickles” is a sparkling green, and “Onion Rings” is a mix of yellow and brown, just to name a few.
There’s also a wide range of eye-shadow formulas included in the palette. On Instagram, Glamlite Cosmetics said the palette includes three neon shadows, seven matte colors, four shimmery shades, and and two “dazzling diamond shadows.”
Previously in December 2018, Glamlite Cosmetics created the Pizza Palette, which includes 18 shades of eye shadow. Like the Burger Palette, this pizza-inspired product is also packaged in a takeout container, and includes shades that are named after ingredients.
The product retails for $40, and is still available to purchase on the Glamlite Cosmetics website.
To learn more about the Burger and Pizza Palettes, visit the Glamlite Cosmetics website.
Representatives for Glamlite Cosmetics did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.
