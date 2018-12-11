You can now buy an eye-shadow palette that looks like a pizza and it even comes in a takeout box

caption The palette comes with 18 eye-shadow shades. source Glamlite Cosmetics

Beauty brand Glamlite Cosmetics has created a pizza-inspired eye-shadow palette that is packaged in a takeout box.

The 18-shadow palette will be released on December 12, retailing for $40.

Each shade in the palette is named after a different pizza topping, including “Pepperoni,” “Pineapple,” and “Extra Cheese.”

The product is cruelty-free, vegan, and allergy tested.

Pizza and makeup may not appear to have much in common, but one beauty brand is aiming to join the two together.

Glamlite Cosmetics is releasing a Pizza Palette, an 18-shade eye-shadow product inspired by the popular food. Bearing a resemblance to the actual dish, the $40 Pizza Palette is even packaged in a takeout box.

caption Every aspect of this eye-shadow palette is inspired by pizza. source Glamlite Cosmetics

Each shade is named after a different pizza topping

Some of the most notable include colors called “Pepperoni,” “Garlic,” and “Pineapple.”

The shade names also match the colors they are assigned to. For example, the shade “Extra Cheese” is a deep yellow, while a pigmented pink shade is named “Ham.”

caption The palette also has a circle-shaped mirror. source Glamlite Cosmetics

The Pizza Palette is meant to inspire individuality

In a statement sent to INSIDER, founder of Glamlite Cosmetics Gisselle Hernandez said that she wanted this palette to inspire people to be themselves and embrace the things they love.

“I’ve always had a passion for makeup but have always felt out of place in an industry that frequently focuses on perfection,” Hernandez said. “The pizza palette is my way of saying I am free, I am no longer scared to be myself.”

The Pizza Palette is also cruelty-free, vegan, and allergy tested.

If eye shadow isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other food-inspired beauty products on the market

Too Faced, for example, has an entire range of items devoted to peaches, including the $33 Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder. Tinted with a peach shade, this powder also smells like the fruit.

caption It’s also scented with sweet fig cream. source Sephora

Sephora’s Lipstories collection includes $8 lipsticks inspired by a variety of foods, like the cookie-inspired Yum Yum.

caption There are 40 shades of this lipstick. source Sephora

The Pizza Palette will officially launch on December 12 and can be purchased on the Glamlite Cosmetics website.

