The online eyewear startup that sells frames for as low as $6 is having a major sale right now

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

  • EyeBuyDirect is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that makes getting on-trend prescription (or non-prescription) eyeglasses and sunglasses easy and affordable.
  • The company offers over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6.
  • Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.
  • This sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up an extra pair of unique eyeglasses or a pair of prescription shades.

If you’ve ever bought glasses at a brick-and-mortar retail location, chances are you spent a lot more than you anticipated – even after using your insurance. Fortunately, buying glasses online is now a real thing – and direct-to-consumer brand EyeBuyDirect is making it easy to buy stylish glasses without the ludicrous retail markups.

While the company has consistently better prices than traditional retailers all the time, its current sale is just sweetening the deal. Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.

If you’re having second thoughts about buying glasses online, you shouldn’t worry. EyeBuyDirect has clear instructions on how to read your prescription, how to measure your pupillary distance, and even has a virtual EyeTry feature, which helps you see what frames look like on your face. Additionally, every purchase comes with a risk-free 14-day fitting period and a one-year product replacement guarantee.

With over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6, the options at EyeBuyDirect are seemingly endless no matter your budget. To help you get a feel for what’s available on the site, we rounded up 20 of our favorite pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Check them out below or shop the entire site here.

Shop all glasses at EyeBuyDirect now.

Drums eyeglasses

$4.80, available in six colors

Chilling eyeglasses

$16, available in five colors

Hepburn eyeglasses

$40, available in four colors

Aura

$70, available in seven colors

Woodrow eyeglasses

$35, available in three colors

Her eyeglasses

$42, available in Black

Sequence eyeglasses

$70, available in three colors

Yokote eyeglasses

$22, available in three colors

Chistopol eyeglasses

$9, available in Black

Bristol eyeglasses

$20, available in two colors

Good Vibrations sunglasses

$39, available in two colors

Malibu sunglasses

$42, available in three colors

Decode sunglasses

$31.50, available in three colors

Somebody New sunglasses

$52, available in two colors

Sun Nostalgia sunglasses

$60, available in three colors

Chips sunglasses

$9.50, available in Green

Mojo sunglasses

$59, available in Black

Merkari sunglasses

$31, available in two colors

The Hamptons sunglasses

$49, available in six colors

Lauren sunglasses

$49, available in two colors