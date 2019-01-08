The online eyewear startup that sells frames for as low as $6 is having a major sale right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
- EyeBuyDirect is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that makes getting on-trend prescription (or non-prescription) eyeglasses and sunglasses easy and affordable.
- The company offers over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6.
- Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.
- This sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up an extra pair of unique eyeglasses or a pair of prescription shades.
If you’ve ever bought glasses at a brick-and-mortar retail location, chances are you spent a lot more than you anticipated – even after using your insurance. Fortunately, buying glasses online is now a real thing – and direct-to-consumer brand EyeBuyDirect is making it easy to buy stylish glasses without the ludicrous retail markups.
While the company has consistently better prices than traditional retailers all the time, its current sale is just sweetening the deal. Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.
If you’re having second thoughts about buying glasses online, you shouldn’t worry. EyeBuyDirect has clear instructions on how to read your prescription, how to measure your pupillary distance, and even has a virtual EyeTry feature, which helps you see what frames look like on your face. Additionally, every purchase comes with a risk-free 14-day fitting period and a one-year product replacement guarantee.
With over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6, the options at EyeBuyDirect are seemingly endless no matter your budget. To help you get a feel for what’s available on the site, we rounded up 20 of our favorite pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Check them out below or shop the entire site here.
Shop all glasses at EyeBuyDirect now.
Drums eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$4.80, available in six colors
Chilling eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$16, available in five colors
Hepburn eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$40, available in four colors
Aura
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$70, available in seven colors
Woodrow eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$35, available in three colors
Her eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$42, available in Black
Sequence eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$70, available in three colors
Yokote eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$22, available in three colors
Chistopol eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$9, available in Black
Bristol eyeglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$20, available in two colors
Good Vibrations sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$39, available in two colors
Malibu sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$42, available in three colors
Decode sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$31.50, available in three colors
Somebody New sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$52, available in two colors
Sun Nostalgia sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$60, available in three colors
Chips sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$9.50, available in Green
Mojo sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$59, available in Black
Merkari sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$31, available in two colors
The Hamptons sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect
$49, available in six colors
Lauren sunglasses
- source
- EyeBuyDirect