The online eyewear startup that sells frames for as low as $6 is having a major sale right now

source EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that makes getting on-trend prescription (or non-prescription) eyeglasses and sunglasses easy and affordable.

The company offers over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6.

Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.

This sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up an extra pair of unique eyeglasses or a pair of prescription shades.

If you’ve ever bought glasses at a brick-and-mortar retail location, chances are you spent a lot more than you anticipated – even after using your insurance. Fortunately, buying glasses online is now a real thing – and direct-to-consumer brand EyeBuyDirect is making it easy to buy stylish glasses without the ludicrous retail markups.

While the company has consistently better prices than traditional retailers all the time, its current sale is just sweetening the deal. Now through January 20, you can buy one pair of glasses and get the second pair half off with the promo code “BOHO” at checkout.

If you’re having second thoughts about buying glasses online, you shouldn’t worry. EyeBuyDirect has clear instructions on how to read your prescription, how to measure your pupillary distance, and even has a virtual EyeTry feature, which helps you see what frames look like on your face. Additionally, every purchase comes with a risk-free 14-day fitting period and a one-year product replacement guarantee.

With over 1,200 frames starting as low as $6, the options at EyeBuyDirect are seemingly endless no matter your budget. To help you get a feel for what’s available on the site, we rounded up 20 of our favorite pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Check them out below or shop the entire site here.

Drums eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Chilling eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Hepburn eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Aura

source EyeBuyDirect

Woodrow eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Her eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Sequence eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Yokote eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Chistopol eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Bristol eyeglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Good Vibrations sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Malibu sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Decode sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Somebody New sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Sun Nostalgia sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Chips sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Mojo sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Merkari sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

The Hamptons sunglasses

source EyeBuyDirect

Lauren sunglasses