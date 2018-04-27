Ezbuy Announces Dollar Deals With Huge Savings – For Two Days Only [29-30 April 2018]

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2018

ezbuy.sg, Singapore’s first and largest global shopping platform, today announced their ezbuy Dollar Deals, offering a variety of the lowest prices, on some of the most popular product categories. Happening for two days only from 29th to 30th April 2018, the ezbuy Dollar Deals will offer heavily discounted prices for customers looking to jump start their shopping spree, with deals going on sale at $1, $3, and $5 respectively.





For two days only, the Ezbuy Dollar Deals will see more than 2,000 products go on sale at $1, $3 and $5

Customers can look forward to huge savings from over 2,000 products across numerous categories, including men and women’s fashion, accessories, home and living, beauty, food and more. Explore ezbuy’s shopping platform for your favourite products including mobile accessories, jewellery pieces, Bluetooth speakers, patterned tees, dresses, handbags and many more. Products under the ezbuy Dollar Deals will also be at nett prices, with no shipping and agent fee for the entire campaign period.

To date, ezbuy has not only expanded their suite of product offerings, they have also more sellers on board from China as well as on their various marketplaces including Singapore, Korea, Taiwan and USA. This means that customers now have greater access to their favourite brands and products from these countries with the ease of purchasing them from ezbuy.

Discover the ezbuy Dollar Deals happening from 29th to 30th April 2018 on www.ezbuy.sg, or shop anywhere at any time with the ezbuy mobile app (available on App Store & Google Play).