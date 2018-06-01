Ezbuy Hails The Annual 65eday With Enormous Price Reductions Across Millions Of Products

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 June 2018 –

On 5th June 2018, for one day only, ezbuy will be celebrating its annual 65eday festival, with global super sales of up to 90% off across millions of product offerings from all marketplaces including China, USA, Singapore, Taiwan and Korea. Back for its third edition, the 65eday shopping affair will let shoppers enjoy massive savings and flash deals.

Especially significant to the home-grown company who begun its humble beginnings in Singapore, “65” signifies the country code of Singapore and how the country gained independence in 1965, while “eday” represents ezbuy’s emergence as the country’s biggest e-commerce platform. As the game changer of online shopping in Singapore, ezbuy introduced 65eday with the aim of not only commemorating the country where the shopping platform started, ezbuy also wanted to create Singapore’s first and largest global online shopping festival that customers can look forward to.

Commenting on the message behind the occasion, Wendy Liu, Co-founder and CEO (Singapore) of ezbuy, shared “We like to think of 65eday as Singapore’s version of the 11-11 sales, brought to life by more than 10,000 merchants across the globe. This is our way of thanking Singaporeans for giving us the valuable opportunity to shape the e-commerce industry in Singapore, and to our loyal shoppers for their boundless support over the years”.





MILLIONS OF PRODUCTS POWERED BY GLOBAL SELLERS ON EZBUY, INCLUDING TOP SELLERS FROM TAOBAO, LOCAL, KOREA WILL BE HEAVILY DISCOUNTED OF UP TO 90% OFF

On 65eday, millions of products powered by thousands of global sellers will be heavily discounted for up to 90% off, with more than 2,000 flash deals across all categories and marketplaces. Customers can look forward to shopping from top sellers including Taobao, Local and Korea.

Ezbuy will also be bringing back its exclusive dollar deals of $1, $3 and $5, as well as its social commerce friend’s deal (exclusive on the ezbuy mobile app) for customers to enjoy increased savings.

LAUNCH OF JAPAN MARKETPLACE

Besides the best-value deals on 65eday, ezbuy will also be launching the Japan marketplace, the latest marketplace to join their current five marketplaces of China, USA, Korea, Local and Taiwan. Customers can look forward to shopping for their favourite brands and products across a variety of categories in fashion, accessories, beauty and food; as ezbuy paves the way to new frontiers as a global shopping platform.

There will also be free shipping on majority of the product categories from ezbuy’s top listed Taobao sellers on the China marketplace; and a new shipping method offering customers the lowest shipping rates from USA to Singapore.

PRE-CAMPAIGN CHALLENGES TO WIN UP TO S$2,000 IN VOUCHERS (FROM 3rd TO 5th JUNE 2018)

To spice things up during the campaign period kick-starting from 3rd to 5th June 2018, there will also be a “Share to Unlock” challenge on ezbuy’s Facebook page, where shoppers can unlock exclusive promotion metrics for increased savings. Simultaneously, shoppers can also look out for other opportunities such as ezbuy’s sure-win game show for a chance to win ezbuy shopping vouchers worth up to S$2,000.

Shoppers who sign up or renew their Prime Membership at S$99/ year during the campaign period can also earn a S$30 instant rebate. Find out more about how you can enjoy the best deals from 65eday by visiting ezbuy’s “Tips & Hacks” page (available on ezbuy’s platform from 1st June 2018). For more information, visit www.ezbuy.sg, or shop anywhere at any time with the ezbuy mobile app (available on App Store & Google Play).