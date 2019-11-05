Ezbuy Presents The Highly-Awaited 11.11 Super Savers Carnival 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November 2019 – With Singles’ Day — also known as 11.11 — fast approaching, ezbuy has announced today their highly-awaited 11.11 Super Savers Carnival! Starting as early as 1st November, customers can expect exciting activities, deals with unbelievable prices and massive promotions of up to 90% off lined up at their largest year-end sales period.

From 1st to 11th November 2019, join ezbuy and participate in their daily games and activities to earn vouchers and cash prizes of up to $300 and more. With activities mirroring a real-life carnival, customers can join for free and start their pre-shopping when they check-in daily at the Popcorn Booth, score big at the B-ball Shoot Out (50% site-wide code), Smash It — an app exclusive to smash Pinatas to win cash vouchers or redeem prizes, or be the fastest fingers first in the Find the Clowns challenge to stand a chance to win prizes worth $1,111.

With the widest variety at the lowest prices, don’t miss your chance to snag up your shopping loots from over millions of products. The Super Savers Carnival will start from 12am on 1 November 2019 and will stretch till 11 November 2019.

Highlights of ezbuy’s 11.11 Super Savers Carnival Activities & Promotions:

1. Popcorn Booth (1 — 6 Nov): Check in daily from 1 — 6 Nov to collect popcorn and redeem exclusive 11.11 Super Savers Voucher Pack

2. Hunt the Clown (4 — 6 Nov): Clowns containing $1,111 worth of prizes will be hidden on ezbuy’s site and customers will have to hunt for the clowns to win prizes

3. B-Ball Shootout (1 — 6 Nov): Complete a 3-question quiz to score up to 50% off sitewide promo code

4. Smash It (4 — 9 Nov): An app-exclusive game where customers can use e-hammers to smash Pinatas to earn sure-win cash vouchers and more hammers. Earn more hammers as you share with your friends, which can then be exchanged for more Vouchers and attractive prizes such as Scoot vouchers and Prime Membership.

5. Early Bird Rewards (4 — 6 Nov): Spend $100 between 4 — 6 Nov to get a massive $50 Early Bird Carnival voucher pack

6. Free Shipping (4 — 6 Nov): Save more when you shop with $0 Shipping Fee on selected items

7. Surprise Promotions & Discounts (7 Nov): Stay tuned for more surprise deals and promotions.

8. Super Crazy Deals (11 Nov): Over 800 deals with the craziest discounts all in 1 day

9. Super Dollar Deals (4 – 5 Nov): Head to the shopping zone featuring $3 and $5 nett items

For more information, visit: https://ezbuy.sg/promotion1/1111-super-savers.html

Ezbuy’s Product Deal highlights:

No. Flash Deal Item Retail Pricing 11.11 DEAL PRICE 1 Apple AirPods Pro $379 $259 2 DJI Osmo Pocket $519 $389 3 Nintendo Switch Lite $349 $199 4 Apple iPhone 11 $1,149 $999 5 Xiaomi Dreame V9 $229 $159.9 6 Dyson Air Wrap $699 $459 7 Beautybox Ceramic Hair Curler

https://ezbuy.sg/product/423500972.html $25.9 $13.9 8 3CE Cloud Lip Tint $24.9 $18.9 9 Xiaomi Luggage 24 Inch

https://ezbuy.sg/product/423540176.html $149 $89 10 FILA Coat Backpack $98.5 $49.9 11 360 Swivel Multi-Fold Lazy Sofa

https://ezbuy.sg/product/412290949.html $85.9 $67.7





About ezbuy.sg

ezbuy (owned by EZbuy Holdings Limited) is Singapore’s first and largest global shopping platform, founded in 2010 by a group of aspiring entrepreneurs with a unified mindset to bring quality products in a convenient way to the locals. A global marketplace for online retailers, customers can enjoy access to millions of quality products worldwide, from countries like China, USA, Taiwan, Korea and Local. Besides the access to ezbuy/Prime services, ezbuy have since expanded the marketplace from China, to USA, Taiwan, Korea and Local. As of today, ezbuy has more than 3 million customers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. For more information, visit www.ezbuy.sg.

Making shopping online, Easier, Cheaper and Faster.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ezbuy.Singapore

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ezbuy.sg/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/65daigou/videos