Ezbuy Raises US$17.6 Million In Pre-Series C Funding

The Pre-Series C funding will primarily be allocated to offer quick and more reliable modes of localised services to customers A key component of the investment will also be utilised to accelerate the expansion plans to more countries in the region as well as outside of Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 May 2018 – ezbuy.sg, Singapore’s first and largest global shopping platform, announced today that they have successfully raised a total of US$17.6 million in Pre-Series C funding. The round of funding was co-led by several venture capitalist firms in the region, including IDG, Ventech, Sky9, VKC and CGC.

A home-grown company and one of the pioneers of e-commerce platforms in Singapore since 2010, ezbuy will be using the funding to offer quicker and more reliable modes of localized services and at the same time, further enhance the product offerings to their customers. The capital investment will also be allocated for ezbuy’s expansion plans in the region as well as countries outside of Southeast Asia.

“The Pre-Series C funding cements ezbuy’s position as the leading e-commerce platform in Asia,” said ezbuy’s Co-founder and CEO, He Jian. He added, “Our core mission since the start has always been to provide customers with the convenient access to shop for their favourite products from all over the world. The investment will enable us to continue strengthening our core verticals and pave the way to achieve this objective faster” said He Jian.

Beyond the rapid growth of its user and product metrics in the last 12 months, ezbuy has actively pushed the boundaries within the e-commerce ecosystem to offer customers the best-value products from all over the world, on a single platform. For more information, visit www.ezbuy.sg.



