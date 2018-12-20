The NFL reversed a meaningless Ezekiel Elliot fumble 4 days after the game and it had huge implications for some fantasy leagues

caption A late stat correction from the NFL swung the fantasy football season at a critical moment for many players. source FOX

A late stat correction from the NFL had major fantasy football implications.

The NFL ruled Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot did not lose a fumble against the TennesseeTitans on Sunday.

For fantasy players, this gave Elliott two extra points, in some cases swinging playoff matches is heartbreaking fashion.

Fantasy football can be a brutal game.

On Sunday, most leagues were holding their semifinals, with four teams hoping to win whatever grand prize was at stake. Sometimes this is money – quite a large sum in some leagues – while for others it is merely pride, but whatever the reward, the players want to win.

For most fantasy players, whether or not they made the championship was decided between Sunday afternoon and Monday night. But on Thursday, a stat correction traded the fates of some players.

Potential major fantasy implications on a stat correction: the NFL ruled that Ezekiel Elliott did NOT lose a fumble in Week 15. He gets two points back, likely swinging many matchups. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2018

Ezekiel Elliott had initially been credited with a fumble during a fourth-down run against the Titans on Sunday. Since Elliott was stopped short of the first-down marker, there was no need to slow down play to figure out who recovered the ball, as the outcome was the same either way.

On Thursday, the NFL ruled that Elliott did not lose the fumble since there was not an obvious and immediate recovery by the Colts. Instead, they determined he had been stopped short of the line to gain.

For even the most ardent football observer, such a change would likely hardly register.

However, the one group which this play made an extreme difference for was fantasy players – those who started Elliott lost two points due to his fumble if using standard scoring. Sure enough, some contests came down to the wire and were swung by the NFL’s fateful stat correction.

So I just lost my fantasy semi-final by less than 1 yard (0.04 points) because of the NFL making a stat correction of an Ezekiel Elliott fumble ???? pic.twitter.com/crbSCU5c4B — Luke (@luke_young) December 20, 2018

Ezekiel Elliott stat correction knocks me out of the championship game. Yep, I might be done with fantasy football for awhile. — Chase Petitt (@C_Petitt) December 20, 2018

Bwahahaha, historic first in our fantasy football league. A stats correction for an Ezekiel Elliott fumble has meant a dude who narrowly made it to the championship game Monday night actually lost. His opponent is now suddenly having to scramble to get his lineup right. — Gaurav Sabnis (@gauravsabnis) December 20, 2018

Ezekiel Elliott had a fumble taken out of his stats for this previous week, which added 2 points to him in fantasy. One of my friends beat the team he was on by a single point and was slated to play me in our championship but the correction made it so he lost and got kicked ???????? — Kyle James Engman (@kylejengman) December 20, 2018

A semifinal matchup in our league had a guy pull New Orleans D/ST Monday night because he was up by .7. The guy he was playing had Ezekiel Elliott. The D/ST put up 13 points. What do you do as a commissioner? — Hunter Barker (@hunter_barker1) December 20, 2018

Making the play even more heartbreaking for those who got stat-corrected out of a spot in the championship is the fact that from some angles, the initial ruling of a fumble and recovery by the Colts appears to be the correct one.

Fantasy football can bring a lot of fun to the NFL season, but moments like this make you question why you’d ever submitted yourself to such a cruel, cruel game.